Dan Campbell Reveals Team Needs on Defense

Dan Campbell was interviewed spoke to NFL Network during the Senior Bowl.

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to reshape their roster this offseason. 

With approximately 10 selections in the upcoming draft and free agency to prepare for, head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes are working towards adding talent and depth to a roster that only secured three victories in 2021. 

At the Senior Bowl, Campbell was interviewed by Tom Pelissero and was asked about the needs of his team.  

“I’m going to be as very generic as I can,” Campbell explained to NFL Network. “Just upgrading in all areas, that’s where we need some help. Certainly, you’d like to add a receiver. You’d like to add a linebacker. You’d like to add a little depth at o-line and DB. So we’re just looking for help a little bit of everywhere.”

For Detroit, it is clear that on offense the wide receivers room needs to be upgraded. 

On defense, linebacker Alex Anzalone is likely on his way out of Motown after one season. 

Rookie Derrick Barnes needs to take strides forward in his second season, as the learning curve for linebackers is quite steep at the pro level. 

Adding an impactful linebacker or two this offseason would be ideal for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, should he remain with the organization. 

“I don’t think it’s just one position, first of all. I would agree, yes, offensive line, you could say defensive line, you could argue that those are strengths of our team, but we do want to improve in all the other areas," Holmes said at his season-ending media session. "I think our running backs did a really, really nice job. But we can always get better at the perimeter positions on both sides of the ball. But I think it’s not one position that you can kind of focus on.”

lloyd5

