Dan Campbell Talks "X's" and "O's"

Any coaching staff that is put together in the National Football league must gel and work together to help players perform at their best on game days.

In his introductory press conference with Detroit media, new head coach Dan Campbell shared his philosophy on both sides of the football.

"We're going to run a system that puts our best on your worst. That's what we're going to do because that's what we did in New Orleans," he said.

Cambell shared that exploiting weaknesses is a must and the team will be committed to finding ways to create mismatches out on the football field.

"We're going to find a way to put our guys in one-on-one matchups, whether it's run or pass. If you're telling me that our left tackle is better than their right end and we can run outside zone all day, we're going to run outside zone, as long as we cut off the backside. Why not? If we can exploit a weakness, we're going to do it. You tell me that we need to run it ten times in a row to open the game so we can throw it, we're going to run it ten times."

Campbell is not a head coach that is locked in on just one system

Unlike many coaches that are married to their scheme, Campbell is only interested in putting his players in the best position to succeed.

"I'm not a system guy as far as I am going to come in with this. I've been through all of them. I've seen all of them. So I'm not caught up on that, he said. "I want to find the best coordinator who is going to come in and he's going to have the vision of how he wants to run it with my concepts that I know work and that we did well. Other than that, let's put our guys in the best position to have success. That's what I'm about. Defensively, whoever my defensive coordinator is -- it's going to be about running his system. Let's put our guys in the best position. You tell me we got the corner who's an unbelievable blitzer. Let's bring it. Let's let him do what he does. Well, that's it in a nutshell. That's what I believe."

