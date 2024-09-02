Dan Campbell Tells Lions Players End Super Bowl Talk
Now that Week 1 of the NFL regular season is approaching, the tone of coaches and players will subtly change.
Prior to the season, players, coaches and front offices are asked about season goals and the realistic opportunity to win the Lombardi Trophy is analyzed by pundits and fans.
Now that the Detroit Lions have started their preparation for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Dan Campbell would like the talk of winning the Super Bowl to end.
Campbell, when asked about the psychology of players, coaches and the front office repeatedly talking about the Super Bowl noted, "It's funny, because I just told the team, 'Let's not talk about it anymore.'"
Certainly, Detroit is aware it has put itself in position to make another deep playoff run.
For the fourth-year head coach, the focus shifts to the daily tasks that must get accomplished in order to the Lions to have any sort of chance of appearing in and winning Super Bowl 59 in February 2025.
"Of course we do, who doesn't, right. We're to the point, now, where that doesn't even matter anymore. Like what does that do? Does nothing. Now it's about the steps to get to there," Campbell explained. "And the steps are you better win your division because you get home field again. And then once you get a home game now it's about seeding, right? And you win these head-to-heads. And all of a sudden you're the three seed. You're the two seed. Maybe you're the one seed."
The first step involves facing an opponent that is playoff caliber and has a veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who is very familiar with Detroit's defense.
Detroit is now focusing on putting themselves in the best position to have success in 2024. This includes winning games, having the highest-seed possible and getting on the right side of head-to-head NFC matchups.
"So, we got we got to win division man. And so it starts with this first game NFC opponent who could win the the West at the end of this year. You win a head-to-head. So, it's all about, now, what gives you the best odds. That's (Super Bowl) so far down the road, now. So now it's about setting yourself up for that," said Campbell. "And how do you do that? Well, it's like we said, it starts with game one. NFC opponent, really good opponent who I think is going to be staring at all of us in the playoffs at the end of this year, too. So that's it. And you find a way to win your division again."