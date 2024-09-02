Injury Report: Lions 'Still Not Sure' on Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu
The Detroit Lions had several key players dealing with injuries at points throughout training camp. Particularly, the team was hit with a number of ailments in the secondary.
With the regular season opener set for Sunday, the Lions appear to be getting healthier. Coach Dan Campbell said most of the group is ready to go for practice this week, but safety Ifeatu Melifonwu still has a lingering injury issue that continues to bother him.
"Iffy'd be the only right now who's still not sure," Campbell said. "Still not sure on him. We're gonna try to get him moving around a little bit today and tomorrow and see where he's at. Everyone else, we're good."
Melifonwu has been dealing with this injury throughout the preseason. His status is uncertain for Week 1, though the Lions are hoping to get him going in practice this week to evaluate where he stands.
"It's really something that's just been lingering, even before that," Campbell explained. "It's slow moving, that's all. It's slow healing. Take it as it comes."
The Syracuse product was a breakout player at the end of last season. While injuries have hampered much of his first three seasons, Melifonwu made good on his opportunity in the starting lineup late in the year.
Melifonwu started six games last year and finished the season with two interceptions, three sacks and 33 combined tackles. He also had eight total passes defensed.
The Lions will have Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch as projected starters at the safety position. Joseph has paced the defense in interceptions in each of his first two NFL seasons, while Branch emerged as a dynamic playmaker while playing the nickel position a season ago.
The update is encouraging for the rest of the group of players who had been injured throughout training camp, including tight end Sam LaPorta, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis.
LaPorta and Gibbs had been dealing with hamstring injuries, while Arnold had suffered a pectoral injury in practice ahead of Detroit's second preseason game.
Several players who had been out at points in training camp had previously returned to practice following the preseason finale. This group included Davis, Arnold, Gibbs, LaPorta, offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.