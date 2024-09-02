Jameson Williams Reveals Bold Career Goal, 2024 Expectations
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams dreamed that one day his jersey would be honored at the NFL level.
The 2022 first-round draft pick returned to St. Louis over the weekend to have his jersey retired by his high school, Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School.
“It’s exciting, it’s amazing,” Williams said, via High School on SI. “Seeing some things like this, it’s something that you always dream of as a kid, getting your jersey honored, getting your jersey retired.
“I’m not gonna lie, I really imagined this on the NFL level,” Williams commented further. “Maybe this is just the start. I have a goal to get my jersey retired in the NFL one day. So this is just the start to the next level, a stepping stone to the top.”
After a stellar training camp, the expectation is Williams will become more of a focus in Ben Johnson's offense and to emerge as a No. 2 wide receiver, behind star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Speaking to ESPN, Williams expressed lofty 2024 goals, expressing, “I just want to have the most yards and touchdowns. That would be my personal goals. Out of the whole NFL, I want to have the most receiving yards and touchdowns. It don’t matter about catches, because I know what I’m gonna do when I get the ball.”
