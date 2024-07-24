Dan Campbell: We Don't Live off of Reputation, We Live off of Work
There's no secret about the expectations facing the Detroit Lions in 2024.
With training camp kicking off Wednesday, the Lions have their sights set on winning the Super Bowl. However, fourth-year coach Dan Campbell has been adamant that the process it will take to reach that height will require double the effort that the team exerted last year to reach the NFC Championship game.
Battling complacency seems to be a theme ahead of the start of training camp, as Campbell has reiterated the importance of hard work and consistency leading through OTAs and the start of training camp.
Campbell shared his message with the team Tuesday as veterans reported, emphasizing the importance of work and not coasting off of last year's success.
“I talked to them last night. It was really like it’s been, and that’s, ‘It’s all about the work.’ We don’t live off of reputation, we live off of work," Campbell explained. "That’s what’s gotten us to where we’re at. It’s been a long, hard road to get to where we’re at right now and there’s a price to be paid, so we’ve got to go pay it again. That’s the message, and it’ll always be the message.”
First padded practice
The Lions' first four practices of training camp will be designated as acclimation practices, which will be conducted without pads.
On Monday, July 29, however, the Lions will don pads for the first time this year. For many, the true evaluations of training camp can be made when the pads come on. Detroit will be able to begin truly evaluating its roster when contact practices begin.
"It's about working guys in this week and, let's get them the reps and spread the load and get their legs under them," Campbell said. "Let's get their football legs under them and then along the way improve a little bit here. There's not a ton of reps to go around. There's a restriction on time lime limits. ... We're well within the rules, but that's really it. It's getting their football legs under them."
'They make me look better'
Ahead of the start of his fourth season, Campbell was asked to reflect on how he feels he has improved as a coach in the past six months. Since the last time the Lions took the field, which was Jan. 28, the coach explained that he has gained valuable experience.
That experience has come in the form of working even closer with his assistants. Many of the key faces have been in Detroit since or before Campbell arrived, such as Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn and Hank Fraley.
As a result, the Lions have a rare continuity amongst NFL staffs. By working with this group for so long, Campbell is able to better understand those around him which adds to the experience.
“More experienced. More experienced, and then I just bring this up, I’ve got more experience but so does the staff under me, they’ve got more experience," Campbell said. "And they’ve got more experience being around me and myself being around them. So that makes me better, your staff makes you a lot better, and they’re the reason I’m even in this position and we’re having success. We make each other better.”
Notes
1.) The Lions waived offensive lineman Matt Farniok Wednesday.