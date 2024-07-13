Dan Campbell Willing to Tone Down Aggressiveness
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has quickly developed a reputation for being one of the NFL's most aggressive coaches.
Since taking over the role in 2021, the fearless coach has never hesitated to push the envelope in pressure situations. The Lions ranked second in fourth-down conversion attempts last season with 40 and converted 52.5 percent of the time.
This aggression has come back to bite the Lions at points, with the NFC Championship game serving as the most glaring example. During the San Francisco 49ers' rally, the Lions failed two fourth-down attempts that ultimately led to a stunning collapse.
During a recent interview with a Texas-based radio station, Campbell explained that he will not hesitate to dial back his aggressiveness. He has a thorough self-scout and evaluation process for his decisions, and is willing to play it safe at points to help his team win.
“I’m always gonna lean on the strength of our team. I just believe in that," Campbell said. "So who's to say we come in and it’s just a different path? And you feel like being a little bit more conservative. That can easily happen if I believe that’s the best way to play the game and it’s gonna help us win."
Campbell pointed to the team's late run in 2022 as an example of changing his thought process. With the team struggling, the Lions shifted from pushing the pace to controlling the clock. Once they began to experience success, he then rode the momentum the team had built.
"In 2022, we were 1-6 and I backed things down significantly and I played a little bit more ball control at times," Campbell explained. "We bled the clock on some stuff and then we won three in a row. Then we lost a game and won three in a row again, then we started to ramp stuff up and caught fire. I’m always gonna go with what our strength is and what I think is gonna help us win the game.”
Rams game 'most electric' in Campbell's career
The Lions' 2023 campaign was a memorable one. Perhaps the shining moment of the season was a Wild Card Round victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
In an emotionally charged environment that featured Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford facing off against their respective former teams, the Lions' fan base rallied behind Goff and their team to help fuel the team to a victory.
Reflecting on that game, Campbell marked that game as the biggest of his career in terms of the overall atmosphere at Ford Field.
“Let me say this. (The Draft) was crazy. But in regards to our fans and the transformation that’s taken place here, man I’m not kidding you, I’ve played for a while, I’ve coached in this league for a while," Campbell explained. "I’ve been in a number of different venues. And man, our Wild Card game, the first week of the playoffs against the Rams here at home, that is the most electric game I’ve ever been a part of."
Lions fans packed the stadium early, chanting Jared Goff's name as the offense took the field for pregame warmups. As the energy began to swell in the stadium, Campbell felt the fire and intensity early and often.
"The energy was through the roof and I don’t know if it was, certainly they were all in, but I’ve never been to a place where a good hour before the game, it’s packed," Campbell said. "Like every a** is in their seats. I could not believe it, and they were yelling and chanting."
Notes
1.) Campbell explained that he once believed he didn't want to get into coaching due to the overall toll it can take. However, he quickly discovered an effective way to manage his time within the profession, making himself comfortable with the workload it requires.
2.) The Detroit Pistons hired Kevin Burleson, brother of former Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson, to their coaching staff as an assistant coach. Burleson joins the staff of new Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.