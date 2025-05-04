Notes: Dan Jackson Can Be Lions Special Teams 'Eraser'
The Detroit Lions selected safety Dan Jackson in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft, and he could wind up playing a big role as a rookie.
While Jackson has a pair of talented safeties ahead of him on the depth chart, the Lions could turn to him for significant contributions on special teams. He has plenty of experience in that area from his days at Georgia, as he used this aspect of his game to get on the field as a former walk-on.
In his final season at Georgia, Jackson notched 64 combined tackles, two interceptions, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
Jackson is a steady tackler, as he has proven to be reliable in this area. With only one full year of starter experience, there will still be nuances about the position that he'll need to learn. However, his ability to contribute instantly on special teams made him Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema's favorite pick made by the team from this year's draft.
"The Lions' early picks were great, too; I gave them a B+ grade," Sikkema wrote. "But Dan Jackson, the walk-on-turned-starter for Georgia, can be a special teams eraser and fill in as a rotational safety for Detroit. His PFF run-defense grade was lower in 2024, but he can make impressive tackles from depth at full speed."
