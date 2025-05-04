Roundtable: Should Lions Use Ravens Draft Strategy?
1.) Who are you excited to read about at Lions rookie minicamp?
Christian Booher: I am excited to learn all about how the rookies are being utilized at rookie minicamp. In particular, I want to know what positions the two guards begin camp at. If either Tate Ratledge or Miles Frazier begin at right guard, that could be an indicator that the Lions plan on starting them at that position or having them compete with Christian Mahogany at the very least. Additionally, if there are special teams periods, maybe Isaac TeSlaa or Dominic Lovett will be utilized as returners.
Vito Chirco: For me, it's certainly EDGE Ahmed Hassanein. I truly can't wait to see how well he transitions to the NFL game. And I'm also expecting him to deliver some more noteworthy quotes. Even though he was a sixth-round pick, he's still definitely one of the most exciting players from the Lions’ 2025 draft haul. And who knows, he might just work his way into a role as a rotational pass-rusher with Detroit this upcoming season.
2.) Who is an under-the-radar player on Detroit Lions roster?
Booher: I think the offseason moves at the cornerback position and optimism about Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw has made Amik Robertson fly somewhat under the radar. Robertson had a solid year last year, in particular a strong finish after Carlton Davis' injury. I think Robertson will be able to carve out some sort of role for the defense, whether it's as a boundary corner or as the nickel. Robertson should help Kelvin Sheppard's group in 2025.
Chirco: To me, it's Christian Mahogany. As a sixth-round rookie last season, he wasn't expected to do much. However, he emerged onto the scene late in the season, filling in admirably for Graham Glasgow at left guard. I think the Boston College product will be an extremely valuable asset once again this upcoming season, with the ability to take reps at both guard spots. And maybe, just maybe, during training camp, he ends up earning the starting job at one of the two guard spots.
3.) What are you expecting from CB Ennis Rakestraw this season?
Booher: I think Rakestraw will compete for the starting nickel cornerback job with Robertson and others but ultimately come up short of winning the job outright out of training camp. As a result, I believe he will start the year as a gunner on special teams and contribute rotationally. However, at some point midway through the year he will get an opportunity due to either injuries or lackluster performance, and he will play his way into a larger role that sets up excitement for his third NFL season in 2026.
Chirco: For starters, I'm expecting Rakestraw to have a chance to earn a more prominent role in the Lions’ secondary. And I think he'll have an ample amount of opportunity in training camp to prove his worth. So, while I don't expect him to garner a starting role, I believe he'll contribute more in his role as a reserve than he did a season ago.
4.) Who is the one opponent on Lions schedule that you feel will win?
Booher: The Lions are going to have a hard time going on the road and winning in Baltimore and Philadelphia. Those are two areas where road teams traditionally have difficulties stealing wins. Detroit was beaten badly in its last trip to Baltimore, which came in 2023, and going to Philadelphia will not be an easy trip either. The weather could also be a factor in both of those games depending on when they are scheduled.
Chirco: I believe that Detroit's road contests with Washington, Philadelphia and Baltimore will all be tough matchups. However, I'll choose the Lions’ road tilt with the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles as the one that will slip away from Dan Campbell's squad. At this present juncture, I still expect Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia to reign supreme in the NFC.
5.) What did you think of Ravens GM Eric DeCosta saying having more picks is better than trading up?
Booher: I think the draft is so tricky to navigate as a general manager because everyone has different strategies they feel are best. Many have different approaches to the selection process, as some draft for need while others like Brad Holmes use their picks on the best fit available regardless of position. Because of this, everyone values picks differently. In the Lions' current situation, accumulating picks can be valuable because they are not going to be able to pay all of their talented players and will need to replenish their talent depth through the draft. As a result, I think the Ravens' strategy is one that can benefit Detroit down the line.
Chirco: I think there is something to DeCosta's point that it's hard to know what other teams are going to do. And, all things being equal, the draft does involve a bit of luck. Subsequently, it likely isn't always worth it to trade up to land a player, especially dealing multiple draft assets to acquire a single prospect. I, for one, would rather accumulate as much draft capital as possible, and see how it all plays out for my franchise.