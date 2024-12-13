Dan Orlovsky Says Bills Should 'Take Shots' against Lions' Secondary
The Bills-Lions Week 15 tilt has a chance to be one of the best games of the 2024 season.
Buffalo, sitting at 10-3, has won seven of its last eight games and leads the AFC East division. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell's squad, sitting at 12-1, has won a franchise-best 11 straight games and leads the NFC North.
In order for the Bills to snap the Lions’ win streak, it will likely take Buffalo signal-caller Josh Allen being on his “A game.” It shouldn't be that tall of an ask of Allen, who's played at an extremely high level all season long.
The two-time Pro Bowl passer, in fact, is coming off a six-touchdown effort against the L.A. Rams in Week 14. He threw for three of the touchdowns (and 342 yards), and rushed for another three of them (and 82 yards).
For the season, the 2018 first-round pick has amassed 23 touchdowns and 3,033 yards through the air. Plus, he's added another 416 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
On Sunday, former Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky, currently an ESPN NFL analyst, believes that Allen should take multiple shots down the field against Campbell's secondary.
“You, defensively, give me as an offensive person plenty of opportunity to take shots down field. If I was an offense going against the Lions, I love them, I’d take three shots a quarter,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s weekday NFL studio program, “NFL Live,” on Wednesday. “If you’re going to continue to line up and play press man against me or any form of man, we’re taking our shots. And as good as their secondary has been at times this year, they don’t have four Darrelle Revis’s. They don’t have four Patrick Surtain Jr.’s. This is a group that is good, not great. And, I would take shots at them all game.”
As much as Orlovsky has a point about Detroit's cornerbacks group, there are stats that prove Aaron Glenn’s defense can handle the deep passing game.
For starters, his unit has faced the fourth-most deep shots – or passes with 20-or-more air yards – in the league this season, and has responded more than adequately.
In fact, per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Lions have allowed the seventh-fewest yards per play on those deep shots (9.2). In addition, Detroit ranks third in EPA (expected points added) per pass on those plays (-0.22).
All in all, despite some shaky play from cornerbacks Terrion Arnold, Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey in 2024, the Lions have fared well against the deep passing game.
I hate to tell you you're wrong, Orlovsky. But, Detroit’s secondary – spearheaded by veteran corner Carlton Davis and safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph – should be equipped to handle Allen's deep shots Sunday.