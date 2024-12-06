Lions, Packers Had Feisty Moments Before Kickoff
The rivalry between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers has heated up with both teams being in contention for playoff spots.
With the Lions and Packers being among the best teams in the NFC, both teams have made the way they feel about each other clear. The two teams met on Thursday in primetime, and prior to the game, the two teams were going back and forth.
Lions safety Kerby Joseph had to be separated from Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, who called the Lions' third-year defender a "dangerous player" earlier in the week. The two exchanged words while walking up the tunnel, and had to be kept apart by coaches and teammates.
Kraft wasn't the only Packer to get into it with the Lions, however. It appeared that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who is from Mount Pleasant, Mich., exchanged words with a Lions fan on the field prior to the game.
Coach Dan Campbell made it clear during a pregame interview that rivalry games offer a special type of fuel; hence, the added emotion that accompanies games such as Thursday's.
“Yeah, it really is. This is one of those moments. You consider it, but it is one of those moments, this is why we’re in it," Campbell said on Fox 2 Game Day Live. "This is why you play, this is why you coach it, this is why you watch it. That’s why you love the game and love your team, is for these moments right here. Division rival at our place, it just doesn’t get any better than this.”
Detroit took an early 10-0 lead on a touchdown by David Montgomery and a field goal by Jake Bates. Green Bay cut the lead to 10-7, with a 1-yard run by Josh Jacobs.