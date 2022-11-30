Lions D'Andre Swift to Get 'Little Bit More' against Jaguars

Running back D’Andre Swift’s workload has been intriguing to monitor throughout the 2022 season.

After a career-best 144 rushing yards in the season opener, the third year back has been hampered by injuries. He missed three games and has been limited since returning in Week 8.

Since he returned to action, Swift has received more than five carries in a game just once. In two of those games, he’s been held under 10 yards rushing. His impact on games, which can be dynamic given his skills as a runner and receiver, has slowed down in recent weeks.

Most recently, the speedy running back played 24 snaps (34% of Detroit’s offensive snaps) in the Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills. In that game, he rushed five times for 19 yards and added four catches for 24 yards. He had a second quarter touchdown run called back after a review determined his knee touched the turf at the 2-yard line.

Head coach Dan Campbell is continuing to monitor the young running back’s workload and said he could be in for a bigger role when Detroit takes on Jacksonville Sunday at Ford Field.

“I thought he did some good things for us,” Campbell explained. “I thought he brought us a little bit of life, and I feel like every week he’s starting to feel better and getting himself back into where he wants to be and where we want him to be. So I anticipate him getting a little bit more this week.”

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Red zone success

The Lions have been one of the NFL’s top offenses, ranking eighth in points per game. A big component of that success is the team’s ability to convert in the red zone.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has the team taking advantage of its opportunities inside the 20-yard line. Currently, the Lions are scoring touchdowns 76% of the time in the red zone, a number that ranks second in the league behind only the Philadelphia Eagles.

Running back Jamaal Williams has been a favorite of the coaching staff near the goal-line. He currently leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 13.

Campbell pointed to the success of the run game, as well as what it sets up, as keys for the team when it gets near the end zone.

“I think, a lot of it is, we run the ball well in the red zone, that helps,” Campbell said. “If you can run the ball, it helps with everything. Not only just that but also your run-action passes, we’ve had some keepers, we’ve had the boots off of it and then the drop-backs we’ve had have been close enough in the red zone to where you feel pretty good about it. You don’t feel like you’re backed up and it’s third-and-10 at the 10, those are hard. I just think we’ve been pretty patient and take what’s there. Any time you can run it in the red zone, you’re gonna be a pretty good red zone team.”

Notes

In Week 13 of the NFL season, players and coaches will have the opportunity to showcase support for a cause of their choosing through ‘My Cause My Cleats.’ Over 20 Lions players and coaches are set to participate.

The players will get to show their support by wearing custom designed cleats. Many of the shoes will be sent to auction following the game, with the proceeds going toward a player’s selected charity.

Key participants include rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (domestic violence), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (cancer), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (cancer) and center Frank Ragnow (grief and the outdoors).