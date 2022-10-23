The Detroit Lions are seeking to secure their first road victory of the 2022 season.

In his tenure as head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell has yet to take his team on the road and secure a victory.

Last season, following the bye week, Campbell and Co. were able to earn a 16-16 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A key to the game will be limiting the impact of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is making his return from a thumb injury suffered early in the season.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn believes the Cowboys' offense will still be looking to push the football down the field.

"I don’t think they’ve changed much as far as conceptually what they do, but I think Dak’s the type of guy that’s going to push the ball down the field a lot more," Glenn said. "He’s very confident in his arm, which he should be. I think they were the highest scoring offense in the League last year. And they have weapons. I don’t know where they start getting these receivers from that show up, man, but it seems like they always have an extra guy that can make plays."

Glenn continued, "Noah Brown was a guy that was huge special teams, but you start to see some of the plays that he’s made on the offense which is pretty good for them. And then, (Michael) Gallup’s coming back which he’s always a vertical threat. So, man, we have to be on our P’s and Q’s this game. It’s a talented team when you look at them as a whole, offense and defense, so and special teams. So, it’ll be a tough matchup, but I’m looking forward to it.”

For Detroit, missing running back D'Andre Swift for a third consecutive game takes away an explosive weapon who had success early in the 2022 season.

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 7 inactives: