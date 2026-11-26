The Detroit Lions are set to battle for first-place in the NFC North in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the Lions will take on the Chicago Bears. Both teams will enter Ford Field with identical 8-2 records, and the winner will take sole possession of first-place with six games to go.

These two teams will meet again in Week 17, so not all is lost for whichever team comes up short, but it presents an opportunity for a massive midseason win ahead of the stretch run.

Here are 10 thoughts surrounding Thursday's game between the Bears and Lions.

Player to watch

The Lions have had one of the best resurgences defensively in the league as of late, as coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has been able to get the unit back on the right track after some early struggles. One key part of that has been the performance of cornerback Roger McCreary.

A five-year veteran, McCreary has found a nice niche in Detroit. With the recent injury to D.J. Reed, McCreary has been a difference maker over the last three weeks in particular. He notched his first interception of the season in Munich in Week 10, and has started each of the team's last eight games.

Against a Chicago offense loaded with weapons, McCreary will need to be at his best in matchups with players such as Luther Burden and Rome Odunze. With Detroit's style, his performance in man-to-man coverage will likely have a big impact on the outcome.

Biggest Thanksgiving game in team history?

The Lions have been in first-place on Thanksgiving just four times since 2000 according to Sumer Sports, most recently in 2024. In those four games where they've held the top spot, they are 3-1 including a 2016 win over the Minnesota Vikings in which the two teams entered the game tied for first.

Ironically, the last time the Lions played on Thanksgiving when in first-place in the NFC North came in 2024 when they hosted the Chicago Bears. That year, the Lions won 23-20, thanks in part to a late-game fiasco that ultimately cost Bears head coach Matt Eberflus his job.

With both the Lions and Bears sitting at 8-2 and firmly in the mix not only for the division crown but also the NFC's No. 1 seed, this may in fact be the team's biggest Thanksgiving game in recent history. Detroit is 1-4 in Thanksgiving games since 2000 where their opponent is in first-place, with the lone win being that over the Vikings in 2016.

Master meets apprentice, part three

The Lions and Bears have plenty of overlap, with the biggest being on the sidelines between head coaches Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson. The two worked together for several years, first in Miami as assistants and then in Detroit when Campbell was hired as head coach in 2021.

Johnson began his tenure with the Lions in an assistant role before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022, and held that role until departing for Chicago's head role after the 2024 season. In their two meetings last year, Campbell was 2-0 against his former apprentice, but Johnson ultimately led the Bears to the NFC North crown.

It's been intriguing to see Johnson's rise in just over 1.5 seasons in Chicago, as he finished fourth in AP Coach of the Year voting in his first year and has the Bears off to an 8-2 start this year. He's 19-8 as head coach, with Campbell looking to deal his former mentee his ninth loss on Thursday.

Containing Caleb

The Bears have lost just one of Caleb Williams' seven starts this season, as his year was interrupted by a hamstring injury that cost him three games earlier in the year. He presents a unique challenge for Detroit with his mobility and willingness to play off script and extend plays.

Of quarterbacks with 250 drop backs, Williams ranks fifth with a scramble rate of 7.9 percent according to Sumer Sports. The Lions will need to be firm setting the edge, as allowing him to escape the pocket could have dire consequences. This puts an emphasis on the performances of Derrick Moore, DJ Wonnum and Alim McNeill.

Williams also ranks first in the league in play-action percentage, and has a completion percentage of 65.4 percent on this type of play. As a result, the Lions will have to put an added emphasis on keeping the young passer in the pocket to limit the damage he can do with his legs.

Detroit's defensive line stepped up last week without Aidan Hutchinson, and appears deep enough to weather that storm. DJ Wonnum and Derrick Moore have been on hot streaks as of late, while Alim McNeill has been playing at a high level throughout the season.

However, the Lions will have to play without rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard for the remainder of the year as he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Safety shake-up

The Lions got Kerby Joseph back on Sunday, giving them another excellent option at the safety position. An All-Pro in 2024, Joseph was back in action for the first time in over 400 days and played 46 snaps in his return.

With Joseph back in the mix, the Lions went with some three-safety packages involving Joseph, Brian Branch and Chuck Clark. This could be something they look to utilize in future weeks, as it gives them the opportunities for multiple playmakers in the secondary.

Old friends update

The Lions will be squaring off against more than Johnson when it comes to their former teammates. Running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Kalif Raymond both play vital roles for Chicago after playing for the Lions earlier in their careers.

Swift was a Lion from 2020-22, and was traded during the 2023 Draft after the Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs. The move has turned out well for both parties, as Gibbs leads the league in rushing and has had three-straight 1,000-yard seasons, while Swift has 627 yards for the Bears and has had at least 900 in every year since leaving Detroit.

As for Raymond, the veteran is fourth on the Bears in receiving yards and handles punt returns. His 33 receptions are the most he's had in a season since the 2023 season when he had 35 for Detroit.

Different deadline approaches

The Lions and Bears took vastly different approaches with their moves ahead of this year's trade deadline, and the outcomes could be massive either way. In Detroit's case, general manager Brad Holmes elected to maintain the future and trade a late-round pick in a future draft for safety depth in Andre Cisco.

Meanwhile, Chicago made a huge splash by dealing multiple first-round picks for Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons. So far, that deal looks to be a win for Chicago as Simmons has recorded five sacks and 12 pressures in three games for the Bears.

The splash deal could be difference-making for Chicago, as Simmons has elevated their defense. After a three-sack game against New Orleans last week, the veteran is looking to cause mayhem in Detroit.

Best-case scenario

The Lions had a lot of success against their former offensive coordinator, limiting the Bears to 37 total points in their two meetings last year. They won both games, including a 52-21 rout in Detroit in Week 2 last year.

If the Lions have it their way, it will be more of the same formula. Jared Goff is kept upright by a strong performance from the offensive line, and the threat posed by Chicago's defensive line to Detroit's run game is neutralized.

Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs both have big days, as both shine in front of the national audience. Chicago threatens early in the third quarter, but the offense keeps them at an arm's length and the defense creates multiple takeaways en route to a comfortable, tone-setting Thanksgiving win.

Worst-case scenario

Ben Johnson will have a chip on his shoulder after his last return to Detroit resulted in a blowout loss. After going winless against his former team, the second-year head coach will likely have some unique looks in store for Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

Williams can do a lot of damage with his legs, and his ability to extend plays will force Detroit's secondary to cover longer. If he hits big completions early, it could be bad news for Detroit.

In the worst-case scenario, Williams dices the secondary with his arm and keeps drives alive with key conversions on the ground. Jeffery Simmons disrupts Detroit's run game, and Detroit can't keep up in a shootout loss.

Bold prediction

The Lions are going to be aggressive in this game. Dan Campbell has never shied away from big moments when it comes to trusting his offense, and in a game where the defense could struggle to get stops he'll likely be at it again.

I'm predicting the Lions attempt to go for it on at least four fourth-downs in Thursday's game. Campbell understands the urgency of this game, and it's his style to trust the offense to go out and make plays in big moments.