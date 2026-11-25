Current Detroit Lions radio analyst T.J. Lang has a unique perspective on the prevailing story around the NFL on Wednesday.

Lang played 10 NFL seasons before transitioning to the radio, and the first eight years of his career were spent in Green Bay. During his time with the Packers, the quarterback he blocked for was future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and his head coach was Mike McCarthy.

Rodgers and McCarthy have had their history, but on Wednesday things were taken up a notch. They reunited this offseason as McCarthy was hired as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Rodgers is in his second season as quarterback.

Reports late Tuesday indicated that McCarthy had made the decision to bench Rodgers and replace him with Mason Rudolph. Rodgers didn't take the news lightly, as he appeared on 'The Pat McAfee Show' Wednesday and aired out his grievances with McCarthy.

His critiques of the head coach didn't stop at differences on the field, as he made allegations of the head coach sleeping in meetings and missing walkthroughs. Lang reacted to this news during an appearance on 'The Valenti Show With Rico,' which is the Lions' flagship radio station's popular drivetime show.

Lang, who has a unique viewpoint due to his connection to both parties from their time together in Green Bay, lashed out regarding Rodgers' comments about McCarthy.

“I think it’s despicable. I think that Aaron Rodgers just became everything that he has b*****d about and moaned about over the last 10 years with former coaches, former teammates airing grievances out, giving opinions out in the media," Lang said. "He has blacklisted I don’t know how many former teammates from just simple comments telling the truth."

Lang noted that the veteran quarterback has distanced himself from others who have handled situations similar to how he has handled this one. Ultimately, Rodgers was officially released by the Steelers after the interview with McAfee, and is free to play out the remainder of what he has stated will be his final NFL season elsewhere.

“Honestly, I don’t know if I want to watch the whole thing. It’s just unnecessary. It’s a victim mentality, it’s a ‘Poor me, woe is me, oh I thought this.’ I’m sick, man," Lang said. "I’ve been in a group chat with a whole lot of former teammates that feel the exact same way I do. I think it’s completely unnecessary, I think it’s victim mentality."

While Lang has noted that he hasn't kept up a relationship with Rodgers, he has maintained one with McCarthy as the two reportedly spoke earlier this week.

"If it was the Ravens or something, I’d be like, ‘This is awesome.’ Mike McCarthy was my head coach for eight years, and I love Mike McCarthy," Lang said. "I just talked to Mike McCarthy on Monday Night. Still have a great relationship with him. I haven’t talked to Aaron Rodgers in probably five years, I can’t remember the last time he returned a text. I don’t have a relationship with him. I think it’s absolutely despicable what he just did to big Mike. Truth or not, nobody knows. We’re not in those meetings, we don’t know that.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok ,subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.