'He's Too Much Like Us': David Montgomery Is Perfect Fit For Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery emerged as a player the organization prioritized securing long-term.
It is not too often player contract extensions are announced 24 hours prior to a high-profile, nationally-televised road game.
Against the Dallas Cowboys, the 27-year-old again demonstrated why hard-working, gritty football players who fight for extra yards and break tackles are rewarded by Detroit's front office.
Inside the Locker Room: Lions Determined to 'Make a Statement' Against Cowboys
"David. This was something that we felt like was the right thing to do. He's playing at a highly productive level and he's somebody that we want here long term. And we just wanted to make it happen," said Dan Campbell, following the Lions 47-9 victory against the Cowboys. "And we're fortunate that both sides wanted the same thing. It's credit to Brad Holmes for getting that done.
"We didn't see ourselves in a year or two not having having “5” with us," Campbell commented further. "We just didn't see it. It didn't make sense. He's too much like us. He's too much a part of us. He's everything we're looking for. And we're not going to just let that guy leave. So, I’m glad he’s here to stay."
Following Detroit's most dominant win at AT&T stadium, Montgomery shared with reporters his reaction to securing a new contract extension.
"Yeah, I was definitely excited to know that we were able to get that done," said Montgomery. "Just knowing that I’ll be in a place where I feel that I’m wanted and I’m able to showcase what I can really do, I’m really appreciative. I’m so blessed that God has enabled me to be in a position where I can give him the glory for the things He’s granted me with. I’m just happy that I can be here the next few years."
One of Jared Goff's favorite teammates
In a post-game media session, running back Craig Reynolds asked Montgomery if he could spell catalyst.
It provided another example of the fun, light-hearted, brotherly relationship the former Chicago Bears running back has developed with his teammates.
The running backs room is among the closest units, with each back bringing their own unique personality to the room and out on the field.
Jared Goff expressed postgame Montgomery is one of his favorite teammates.
“He means as much as anybody. He really is a special player, a special teammate. One of my favorites of all time. I think I’ve told him that," said Goff. "He makes me laugh. He’s one of my favorite teammates. He’s a special guy. He really is. Im so happy for him with the extension. He’s playing at a really, really high level right now. If you look around the league at all the running backs, I don’t know if you’ll find one who’s playing better. It’s fun to have him on our team. And Gibbs is right there too. It feels like we have two of the top five backs? Three backs? I feel like we have a good stable."