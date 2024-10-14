What They're Saying: Lions Determined to 'Make A Statement'
Here is a collection of postgame quotes from Detroit Lions players and coaches following their 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
On whether the team was temped to throw to Dan Skipper deep in the red zone.
"Well, we tried to get one to Decker and it didn’t work out. Close. We were real close, but no, we didn’t quite get there. We tried to score a number of different ways and we didn’t get that one. That's about the only one."
On if the blowout was revenge for the loss in Dallas last year.
“This has nothing to do with last year, to be honest. This is a completely new team, them and us. We wanted to play a good game, and we certainly did on all levels. Everyone played well. That was the best I’ve felt coming into a game in a long time. I know a lot of other people had the same feeling too throughout the week.”
On what has clicked for the offense over the last two games.
“I think there was a period in the beginning of the season where we were trying to figure out our identity, and trying to piece it together. I think now, we are starting to execute a lot more. The funny thing is, we are not even all on the same page; the small things here and there, that we can clean up. The sky is really the limit for us. I am excited to see what’s next.”
On the creativity of the offense and it's overall performance.
"We knew we were gonna come in here and we were gonna unload the clip. We wanted to make a statement and we wanted to get this win. That's a talented roster they have over there and especially coming off a bye, we don't want to have a dip in our performance because we had been building to a more complete performance, especially as an offense. Played well against Seattle and I think we played even better this week. Just got to keep playing."
How the team can replace Aidan Hutchinson.
"Just gotta do that. That's all, gotta step up. That's a huge piece that went down. So we're gonna have to step up and make plays and make up for it. Just gotta do that, there's no blueprint to it. Just got to step up and make plays."
His reaction to Aidan Hutchinson's injury.
"We all know injuries come with this game, but still, all that hard work, that's why I'm sad the most. Just cause I know what kind of player he is, how much work he puts in and what sacrifices he makes. He does a lot with his body, a lot of time."
On the offense's usage of trick plays.
"It's fun, it's awesome. The Penei one, I wish it wouldn't have got called back. That would've been the highlight of the game if it stood. But I love trick plays, I tell everyone I feel like they always work when you call them. I think we're, what, 3-for-3? Penei's got called back, but we're pretty good at it. To be part of it, it's a lot of fun."
What the loss of Aidan Hutchinson means to the team.
“I would probably touch more on the human aspect of that. I think it’s obvious how good he is and how great of a player he is on the field, and what he does for our team schematically and what type of season he was having. Just to see him in that situation, it kind of just brings you back down to Earth. We are playing a violent, dangerous sport. It just kind of is what it is, and it happens. To see him go out like that, its tough, just from the human aspect.”
His comfort when making his NFL debut Sunday.
"I felt really comfortable. Coach T instilled a lot of confidence in me throughout the week and then obviously during the game, when Hutch went down, he showed the utmost confidence in me. I felt like I was very prepared."
What he saw on his interception.
"They went four-by-one. I was fighting through all the traffic, once I fought through all the traffic, I knew all the traffic was inside, so he only had one option and that was to go out. So after he kept standing and going out, I just looked at the quarterback."
What went well for the defense.
"I feel like it was preparation that helped us. Honestly we played a complete defensive game. Shoot, A.G. called a great game plan, he put everybody in great positions to make plays. Shoutout to A.G. and us on executing the game plan.