David Shaw Quote About Lions Rookie WR Is Turning Heads
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has been the talk of training camp.
His toughness and playmaking abilities have been on display during practices and during preseason games.
Teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown has been very impressed with the team's newest wideout.
"He's tough, he's real tough," St. Brown told Kay Adams this week. "I love it. He goes in there and digs out safeties. Putting his head in there. Maybe a little too much sometimes. I tell him, 'Take it easy, you don't want to get hurt, get a concussion.' But he's super tough. That's what I love to see. Then he goes up and makes the contested catch. He's going to be real good for us. He's big, he's strong, he's fast, he's smart, he's bought in. I think as the season goes, he's just going to keep continuing to get better."
After a contested touchdown grab from quarterback Kyle Allen against the Miami Dolphins, passing game coordinator David Shaw expressed to Detroit's 2025 third-round pick, “Against you, and any human being on the planet one-on-one, you’ll come down with it.”
According to NFL analyst Jordan Schultz, who recently visited Lions camp, "Rookie WR Isaac TeSlaa has been turning heads in camp and is working his way into a role within the offense. The team loves his all-out effort every snap, his strong hands/ability at the catch-point, and the way his blocking in the run game stands out — a Dan Campbell staple. Detroit traded up to get TeSlaa in a bold move and he’s absolutely a player to watch this season."