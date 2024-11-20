Two Lions Ranked as Top 50 Pending Free Agents
The Detroit Lions will have plenty of decisions to make this offseason with regards to the future of key players. With the depth within the organization, tough choices will have to be made by general manager Brad Holmes.
In fact, a pair of offseason additions are viewed among the best potential free agents for the upcoming offseason by Sports Illustrated. In a list of the top 50 players set to hit the open market, cornerback Carlton Davis and offensive guard Kevin Zeitler are ranked 37th and 43rd, respectively.
Both players have had strong seasons for the Lions after being brought in this past offseason. Davis was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Zeitler signed a one-year contract this offseason.
Zeitler has been among Detroit's top performers this season up front, joining in seamlessly to an offensive line that is viewed among the league's best. He ranks fourth on the team in overall offensive Pro Football Focus grade, behind only Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
He originally joined the Lions on a one-year, $6 million deal to help replace Jonah Jackson and has proven to be a strong fit. Though he missed one game due to injury, he has allowed just nine pressures in nine games played.
"Zeitler is one of the oldest upcoming free agents, and yet he will still have a meaningful market. Last season, Zeitler made his first Pro Bowl appearance," the report on Zeitler read. "In 2024, he’s been a vital part of the NFL’s top offensive line, helping the Lions produce a nasty rushing attack led by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs."
Davis, meanwhile, has emerged as a veteran anchor for the Lions' secondary. He has fit nicely with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's man-to-man coverage style, displaying physicality as well as solid awareness.
On the season, Davis has 50 tackles and two interceptions, both of which came in the team's valiant comeback effort against the Houston Texans in Week 10. He has allowed an opposing completion percentage of 61.9, and quarterbacks have a passer rating of 81.6 on throws in his direction.
Detroit will also have to make decisions on the members of their 2021 Draft class, the first of the Holmes era, that do not currently have extensions signed. These players include Levi Onwuzurike, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Derrick Barnes. Jermar Jefferson, who was the team's seventh-round pick that season, is currently on the practice squad.