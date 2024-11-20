Lions Podcaster Riles Up Fans With Jameson Williams Critique
Supporters of Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams were quite unhappy with an opinion expressed by Locked on Lions podcast host Matt Dery.
Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the speedy wideout was able to secure a reception from Jared Goff early in the third quarter and scored a 64-yard touchdown, as defenders had no chance to catch up to him due to his speed and the quality of route design.
Prior to scoring, the former first-round pick decided to launch himself backwards into the end zone, replicating the "Marshawn Lynch" celebration.
On a recent episode recapping Detroit's dominant 52-6 win against the Jaguars, Dery expressed he was not too fond of the celebration which sent the internet into a frenzy.
"He turned on the burners and acted like a complete clown and grabbed his crotch," Dery said. "I'm done talking about that. Actually, I'm not done talking about that. Let me just get this out of the way before the YouTube commenters come after me. Jameson Williams' act is getting tired. Sorry. Guy's a talented player.
"Jumping backwards into the end zone when you don't have to. What if he hits his head and cracked his head open? What if he got a concussion? What if he hurt himself? Just run into the end zone," Dery continued. "Just do what you're other teammates do. You want to dance after, go for it. .... But every week we bring up an immature act."
Supporters quickly took to social media to defend Williams, indicating the game of football is supposed to be fun, downplaying the health risks of flying into the end zone and calling Dery a "get off my lawn guy."
When asked for a reply after taking heat online, Dery posted, "Go Lions! Go Jamo!"
The Locked on Lions podcast is among the most popular daily NFL shows, as the show is featured in top Apple podcast rankings consistently.