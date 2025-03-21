One DE Lions Could Target in Every Round of NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions' biggest position of need in the eyes of many pundits is defensive end.
While Aidan Hutchinson handles one side of the defense, many believe that adding another significant piece opposite of him would go a long way toward cementing the team as surefire Super Bowl contenders.
Time will tell if this is indeed the case, as the Lions have a tendency to buck the trent of drafting for need and instead prioritizing fit under general manager Brad Holmes. However, should they elect to draft an edge rusher there are plenty of quality options available throughout the draft.
Here is one edge defender the Lions could draft in every round of the NFL draft.
First round
Mykel Williams, Georgia
Williams is a sturdy edge defender who would bring both pass-rush prowess and an ability to set a firm edge against the run. Because of his diversified skill set, he would be an ideal defender to pair with Aidan Hutchinson.
He clubs off of blockers with heavy hands, and has the athleticism to burst off the line with intensity. Williams has a high ceiling, and his pass-rush style fits the Lions' identity of crushing the product. He could be the latest in a long line of talented Georgia defenders who have had success at the NFL level.
Second round
Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
Oladejo is a player who the Lions reportedly have interest in, and has plenty of potential as a converted linebacker. Having begun his career as an off-ball linebacker, Oladejo is a solid tackler and has the athleticism to translate to pass-rush success at the professional level.
His versatility fits what the Lions desire in players, and as a result Oladejo could be a prime day 2 target. While he will need to iron out some struggles he has from a technique perspective, he does have plenty of potential and could wind up becoming a solid fit for the defense.
Third round
Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
After a strong 2023 campaign in which he ranked seventh in the country with 11 sacks, Gillotte took a step back with his production and had 4.5 sacks in 2025 for the Cardinals. Now, he projects as a day 2 pick who may struggle some as a run defender but has clear pass-rush upside.
Though he can iron out some of his deficincies against the run, there's obvious ability that he possesses as a pass-rush specialist. If he can develop into a more all-around performer, then Gillotte will be a solid plug-and-play piece for whichever team lands him in April.
Fourth round
David Walker, Central Arkansas
Walker is an intriguing prospect who was highly effective at the FCS level for Central Arkansas. In three years at UCA, he totaled 31 sacks and 63 tackles for loss, both of which being extremely astounding numbers regardless of competition level.
While there will be questions about the competition level and how well his performance will translate, he is a crafty rusher with a deep array of moves to get to the quarterback. As a result, he's a player who is worth a day 3 flier and could go even earlier in the draft based on what he could be.
Fifth round
Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State
Hassanein is one of the more unique stories in this year's draft class, as he's the first FBS player from Egypt and is relatively limited in terms of overall football experience. However, he does have some instincts that have helped propel him into a draftable prospect after a pair of first-team All-Mountain West seasons.
For the Broncos, Hassanein totaled 9.5 sacks in 2024 and 12.5 sacks the season prior. There are questions about how well he'll be able to bend around the edge, as his overall movements at the position are sometimes questionable.
He does have room to grow, but the Lions have an affinity for developmental prospects and could feel confident in their ability to unlock the best-performing version of this player.
Sixth round
Jah Joyner, Minnesota
Joyner has some deficiencies in his game regarding speed and footwork, but did run a 4.6 40-yard dash at the Combine. As a result, it's worth pondering whether he can develop at the NFL level. He is a long defender with some intriguing traits, and was productive with 12 sacks over the last two seasons.
Unlocking Joyner's potential will require some development, but the Lions do have one of the best position coaches in Kacy Rodgers. Joyner is another crush the pocket style rusher who would fit the defense's identity well.
Seventh round
Fadil Diggs, Syracuse
The Syracuse product had a strong performance at the NFL Combine that certainly helped his draft stock. Diggs posted a 4.57 40-yard dash and 10-foot-1 broad jump in Indianapolis, suggesting that he has the athleticism to compete at the highest level.
Diggs is a versatile player with the size to battle with NFL offensive tackles. His instincts are questionable at times, as he's not as refined as players higher than him on this list. However, with his physical abilities, there should be a place for him on an NFL roster with the opportunity for him to develop into a steal.