Derrick Barnes Is Cleared, Will Be Ready for Offseason Program
When Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3 of the 2024 season, his future was uncertain.
In the final year of his rookie contract, the talented linebacker was forced to watch the remainder of the year from the sideline. He was one of a number of key players who suffered significant injuries on the Lions' defense, which may have been a contributing factor as to why the team fell short of its Super Bowl goals.
Even with the injury, the Lions saw value in retaining Barnes ahead of the start of NFL free agency. He is returning to the Lions on a three-year, $25.5 million contract with $16 million guaranteed.
During his contract extension media session, Barnes revealed that he has been cleared. He expects to be a participant in the Lions' offseason program, which includes organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.
"I'm good. Physically I'm good. My knee is good," Barnes said. "I finally get to, after this free agency thing, I get to take a deep breath and go out to Tampa and start training."
He's the latest member of the 2021 draft class, which was the first of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell's tenure, to receive a contract extension. Barnes joins Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and Alim McNeill as players from that group who have earned new deals with the team.
The 25-year-old learned plenty throughout his rehab process, including why he loved football so much. As a result, he empathizes why legendary quarterback Tom Brady had such a difficult time walking away from the game.
"I understand why Tom Brady didn't want to retire, I'll tell you that. It made me appreciate the game a lot more, appreciate all the opportunities that I have and that are given to me, that's for sure," Barnes explained. "Definitely respecting the process. At the beginning it was a lot of doubt about myself, am I gonna be the same player? ... I'm cleared, my knee feels good, I get to come back and play for the best city in the world. Everything's great. I learned a lot throughout that process, and it made me a better man for sure."
Super Bowl window still open
Though the Lions' season ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders, many still believe the team is capable of reaching the ultimate goal of a Super Bowl championship.
Barnes is among that group, as he views the team as capable of capitalizing on what he believes is a Super Bowl window that is still open.
"100 percent. I don't think it ever left, and I don't think it ever will leave," Barnes explained. "This is a winning program now. We have changed things, we have built the culture where honestly, going to the playoffs isn't gonna be enough for us now. We need to be in the dance. We let the outsiders think what they want to think, but we know who we are, we know who we're capable of being. That window is definitely still open, and I'm excited to be a part of that."