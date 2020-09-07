Detroit Lions 2020 Game-by-Game Predictions

Following the release of the 2020 schedule, SI All Lions made an initial attempt to predict the fate of the Detroit Lions.

With the 2020 NFL season upon us, let’s make another attempt to predict Detroit's fate.

Now that the season is set to begin this Sunday, Detroit will be tasked with rebounding from a disastrous 3-12-1 record in 2019.

There is slight reason for optimism this season, and if things go according to plan, this team has the talent to win it's fair share of football games.

But they also have the potential to collapse and lose double digit games yet again.

Here is another early look at what could occur throughout the 2020 season.

Week 1 - Sunday, Sep. 13 — vs. Bears

Prediction: It was reported that Mitchell Trubisky will be the starting quarterback this season for the Chicago Bears. Detroit will be ready to prove they have the answer to stop Trubisky from filling up the stat sheet yet again. It's not too early to call this a must-win game. WIN, 24-20

Week 2 - Sunday, Sep. 20 — at Packers

Prediction: Lions have had more success against Green Bay in recent years, but this is a challenge that might be too difficult to overcome early in the season. Aaron Rodgers has a lot to prove this season, and he will poised to test Detroit's secondary on a regular basis. LOSS, 27-21

Week 3 - Sunday, Sep. 27 — at Cardinals

Prediction: The Lions will be looking to avenge a disappointing tie in last year's season opener. Detroit was able to get out to an 18-pt lead prior to the defense faulting down the stretch. Look for tight end T.J. Hockenson to have another massive day in Arizona. WIN, 30-24

Week 4 - Sunday, Oct. 4 — vs. Saints

Prediction: This may be the first opportunity for cornerback Jeff Okudah to make an impact late in a game for the Lions. This may be the most exciting game of the season. Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees both have the ability to put up massive numbers. This game will come down to the final remaining possessions. LOSS, 41-35

Week 5 BYE WEEK

Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 18 — at Jaguars

Prediction: Chaos reigns supreme in Jacksonville. Detroit should take advantage of the matchups against the Jaguars on the road. Detroit will put on a clinic offensively and embarrass one a roster that has been torn apart the past few seasons. WIN, 38-17

Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 25 — at Falcons

Prediction: It will be challenging to go on the road and get the victory against the Falcons. Matt Patricia is 0-3 in the second-leg of back-to-back road trips. Matt Ryan and Julio Jones can be unstoppable at times and Detroit's secondary may have troubles stopping Atlanta's offense in crunch time. LOSS, 34-27

Week 8 - Sunday, Nov. 1 — vs. Colts

Prediction: The Lions will enjoy facing off against Philip Rivers in this one. The chances to secure turnovers will be plentiful and Detroit will take advantage. It will be interesting to see the chemistry between Rivers and star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton develop in the first half of the 2020 season. Detroit should look to use the run to grind out a hard fought victory. WIN, 27-24

Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 8 — at Vikings

Prediction: The first of two matchups against the Vikings in 2020. Many believe the Vikings are the class of the division. Detroit's defense must figure out a way to stop the play action passes or Cousins will light up Detroit yet again. The Vikings went out and acquired pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue from Jacksonville. Detroit's offensive line will certainly have a challenge all day long. Detroit could exploit his poor rush defense and rack up some significant rushing yards in this one. Has a chance to be a highly competitive game that comes down to the wire. LOSS, 24-23.

Week 10 - Sunday, Nov. 15 — vs. Washington Football Team

Prediction: Washington has a good coach and a new elite pass rusher in Chase Young. If Detroit's offensive line can gel and protect Matthew Stafford, this is a great chance to eek out a win against the Washington Football Team on the road. Does anybody really trust in Dwayne Haskins at quarterback? Detroit should look to avenge their loss and come home with the victory. WIN, 26-20

Week 11 - Sunday, Nov. 22 — at Panthers

Prediction: New head coach Matt Rhule will be looking to make a name for himself this season. Can Detroit's defense slow down what is expected to be an explosive offense? It will be awfully challenging to stop what the Panthers will bring to the table in this one. Carolina has one of the best offensive talents in the league. Christian McCaffrey will be a handful to control over the course of 60 minutes. LOSS, 31-27

Week 12 - Thursday, Nov. 26 — vs. Texans

Prediction: Texans head coach Bill O'Brien surprised many by trading away star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this past offseason. DeShaun Watson earned his big contract extension as well. Thanksgiving in Detroit will be a chance to finally show off what the team can accomplish to a nationwide audience. Detroit will play it's best game of the season on national television. WIN, 38-34

Week 13 - Sunday, Dec. 6 — at Bears

Prediction: Chicago will be looking to avenge a season opening loss. The Bears defense could make it just difficult enough for Detroit to come away with the victory. This could be played in a frigid environment. Detroit will struggle in this one to make enough plays to win. LOSS, 17-14

Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 13 — vs. Packers

Prediction: Detroit splits the season series with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and wins this one at Ford Field. Stafford leads Detroit to a comeback victory in this one after Green Bay holds the lead for the majority of the game. WIN, 24-17

Week 15 - Saturday, Dec. 19/Sunday, Dec. 20 — at Titans

Prediction: The Titans will wear down Detroit's defense with a heavy dose of the run game. Mike Vrabel will have his team peaking at this point in the season. Too much Derrick Henry will make it tough to leave Tennessee with the victory. LOSS, 27-24

Week 16 - Saturday, Dec. 26/Sunday, Dec. 27 — vs. Buccaneers

Prediction: Many will view this win by Detroit as an upset. Detroit will be still playing at a high level deep into the 2020 season. Lions will shock many by winning against the Bucs, who will be favored to win. Detroit has the chance to force many turnovers, as Tom Brady will be forced to throw it over 30 times in this contest. WIN, 30-24

Week 17 - Sunday, Jan. 3 — vs. Vikings

Prediction: The Vikings will likely be division champs and will look to enter the postseason on a roll. Lions will struggle again to secure to the victory against Kirk Cousins and the surging Vikings. LOSS, 21-17

Final record: 8-8; Detroit does have a legitimate chance of going 9-7 or even 10-6 in 2020, if the offense takes a step forward and the defense is able to make just a couple more critical plays late in games.

