Detroit Lions' Week 17 Inactive List: Jared Goff Will Miss Seahawks Game
The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) are 8.5-point road underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10).
Quarterback Tim Boyle is likely to get his second consecutive start under center and the third overall in his career.
For the 27-year-old quarterback, the more familiarity he can attain with his offensive teammates, the less mistakes that will likely occur out on the field.
Boyle acknowledged the team had far too many false starts last week, in a road loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
“Yeah, I’ll be the first one to tell you that preseason is nothing like real bullets flying. I think maybe the first quarter of preseason when a couple of guys are out there going, it might feel the same," Boyle told reporters this week. "But, every rep that I get in a real game is valuable, whether that’s a run and a pass and it’s using my cadence and people getting used to my cadence."
Boyle added, "As you guys saw, I got our own guys to jump more than we got the defense to jump unfortunately. We have to assess that. We have to assess why that’s happening and if my voice inflection is too hard at times. You have to keep evaluating stuff like that. But, with every rep that I’m going to get, especially right now – and that’s the cool part, is I’m not a rookie. So, I’m not swimming in terms of mentally, and I know what I’m doing physically. That’s the cool part of that. Right now, I feel like my gap of learning, every rep I get is going to be so valuable and so critical. I can really put those in the bank and move forward with them down the road.”
Here is the list of the Lions' Week 17 inactives:
OLB Rashod Berry
FB Jason Cabinda
DE Jashon Cornell
S Jalen Elliott
QB Jared Goff
T Will Holden
RB Jermar Jefferson
