Detroit Lions 2025 First Quarter Grades
The regular season has gotten off to a great start for the Detroit Lions, as they sit 3-1 going into their matchup with the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
After a rough start to the year, the Lions have gone on a tear, and now average over 34 points per game in spite of a 13-point dud against Green Bay.
This begs the question: How does the Lions’ report card look like? Right now, the early returns are good for the position groups.
Quarterbacks: A
Jared Goff has gotten off to a fine start in 2025. He has already had a five-touchdown performance, and is completing nearly 74 percent of his passes on the early season. Goff’s connection with Amon-Ra St. Brown has gone from elite to other-worldly, with St. Brown already sitting at six touchdown receptions.
Goff has been perfect on timing routes, on sideline routes to Isaac TeSlaa and on dump-offs to his backs and St. Brown.
The only thing holding him back from an A+ is an untimely redzone turnover against Green Bay and last week’s repeated failure to get a deep shot to Jameson Williams.
While minor, there will be games where the Lions need that connection to be top-notch.
Running backs: A
Jahmyr Gibbs has taken that step to become the player that is nearly guaranteed to get his yards. Gibbs has come just shy of 100 total yards in each of his last two contests, but has found the end zone four times this campaign already.
David Montgomery is just as effective, with his 151-yard game against Baltimore on Monday night football being a career high. He could not get things going against Cleveland last week, but the Iowa State product has all the motivation in the world for this week’s contest against his childhood hometown team. As it is, he sits within 40 yards of Gibbs’ rushing yardage total.
Once again, a lackluster game against Green Bay prevents top honors, with Gibbs having the dubious distinction of his combined touches producing the fewest yards in an NFL game.
Wide Receivers: A-
St. Brown is having a career year, and Jameson Williams has over 200 yards.
St. Brown has been unstoppable early in the campaign, leading the league with six touchdown catches.
Williams, meanwhile, is also leading the league with his 21.4 yards per catch average.
However, the question becomes how high his totals could be if he and Goff established a rhythm last week. Williams also has had games where he will have early catches but then not be seen in rhythm the rest of the game. That is a small problem to monitor.
However, those two did not drag the grade down majorly. The Lions' No.3/No. 4 wide receivers -- Kalif Raymond and TeSlaa -- are currently averaging less than 25 yards per game combined.
In a high-flying offense, either of those two should be getting more. The Lions, in fact, are not on pace to average 400 yards from the WR3 spot on the season. That is a far cry from 2024’s stats.
It is nitpicking, yes. However, the Lions’ own abilities and personnel put expectations this high.
Tight Ends: A+
Finally, an A+! The tight end unit is thriving in year one of John Morton calling the shots.
Sam LaPorta has 177 yards, which has him on pace to surpass last years’ numbers. With LaPorta being one of the lone offensive bright spots in Detroit’s only loss, that inflates the grade a bit.
Brock Wright has produced the only tight end touchdown of the season so far, and his 28 yards put him a bit above pace to surpass his yardage from last season as well.
Shane Zylstra getting injured early puts a small damper on things, but not enough to drop the grade.
Offensive Line: B+
There was an expectation of a transitional period with the Lions losing longtime center Frank Ragnow to retirement. Week 1 certainly proved those fears correct. Since then, the line has held up well.
However, the disaster of Week 1, with every offensive lineman having a bad play in a crucial spot, hurts the grade. Myles Garrett did not completely disrupt Detroit last week, and Tate Ratledge has held his own early in the season.
Taylor Decker has done an admirable job playing through his pain so far, but the fear of a setback looms large each time he is on the injury report.
Defensive Line: A
Brad Holmes took some heat for not making an aggressive effort to re-sign Za’Darius Smith this offseason. But so far, Holmes is not paying the price.
Aidan Hutchinson has regained his early 2024 form, with the Michigan product more disruptive every week. If not for an untimely flag, he would be tied for the league lead in sacks.
Al-Quadin Muhammad is already at 3.5 sacks, and was Lamar Jackson’s nightmare on Monday Night Football. Tyleik Williams has batted a few passes down and caused pass disruption, and teams are averaging under four yards per carry against the Lions so far.
Linebackers: A-
Kelvin Sheppard, a former linebacker, took the helms of the defense when Aaron Glenn left for New York. So far, the linebackers are thriving with Sheppard calling the shots. Four linebackers have taken down the quarterback this year at least once.
Jack Campbell continues to play well, Alex Anzalone is working well, and Derrick Barnes is getting back to form after injury. Overall, a few minor struggles on third down and against the pass dock them down.
Defensive Backs: B-
This unit has had the biggest struggles so far. Terrion Arnold is not having the second year that was expected of him, with multiple touchdowns, big plays and holding calls against him. DJ Reed gave up a few plays, too, before an injury put him on injured reserve.
Brian Branch has been all over the field for Detroit, but sometimes, a little bit too much. He has been whistled for inopportune penalties multiple times this year. If it was not for a multi-interception game against the Browns, the Lions' secondary would be looking in the ‘C’ range.
All the first-drive scores by opponents have come with the Detroit's defense getting gashed a time or two in the pass, and that hurts the final grades. The good news for the secondary is, while the unit is down Reed, it does play Bengals backup Jake Browning on Sunday.
Special Teams: A
Outside of a pair of Jake Bates missed field goals and a few penalties on kick returns, the Lions' special teams have done their job this year. Bates made up for one of his missed kicks by tying his career-long last week. Additionally, both misses have been attempts over 50 yards.
Hogan Hatten has yet to have a bad snap, and Jack Fox has had half his punts land inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
On the return side, Raymond took a punt to the house last weekend, and gave the Lions a spark on a kick return where he stole the ball from Jacob Saylors.
However, the Lions have had two drives where their opponent has gotten a shorter field due to a penalty or missed tackles on the kick return, leaving the squad with room for improvement.
Coaching: A
The Lions, outside of a Week 1 performance to forget, have capitalized so far this year. In their lone slugfest, against Baltimore, the Lions pulled ahead late.
With the other two wins being dominations of Chicago and Cleveland, there is a lot to like.
However, the game against Green Bay still looms large. Part of this was from the Lions knocking rust off after the whole starting unit did not play in the preseason.
Additionally, there was a brief bit of concern after a few stalled drives against Cleveland that the Lions were not doing enough, until the Raymond punt return broke the game wide open.
Dan "Gamble" has been executing at a high level on his fourth-down calls, and the metrics agree with nearly all of his decisions to punt, kick or go for it. It has paid off well so far.
Both first year coordinators have had a few growing pains, but the transition has been much closer to seamless than pulling teeth for Motown.