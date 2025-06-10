Detroit Lions 2025 June Dead Cap Update
The Detroit Lions have one of the league's largest available salary cap space allotments in the entire NFL for the 2025 season.
According to Over The Cap, the Lions rank third in the NFL in available cap space at $40,124,167 for the upcoming season. The team also stands to gain $9.25 million in cap savings with Frank Ragnow's retirement, though that has not been made official yet.
However, the team will still incur some dead cap for the 2025 campaign. In total, the amount of dead money on the Lions' books currently stands to be $21,789,645.
Carrying the biggest dead cap hit is cornerback Carlton Davis. When the Lions traded for Davis last offseason, they restructured his contract to mitigate the cap hit that his $14.5 million salary would have.
Because of this, they will pay $9,823,456 in 2025 as dead money after he signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots.
The Lions are also slated to pay $6.54 million in dead money to Cameron Sutton. The Lions released Sutton just one year into a three-year deal signed prior to the 2023 season after a legal incident, and the 2025 campaign would've been the final year of that contract.
Detroit takes on a $2.75 million dead cap hit for releasing Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and $2,297,500 in dead cap for Marcus Davenport as the result of his contract structure from the one-year deal he signed last year.
With Ragnow's retirement expected to be similar to a post-June 1 cut, the Lions are slated to take on a $4.8 million dead cap hit in addition to the $9.25 million in savings. Additionally, the Lions will see a $3.6 million dead cap hit in 2026 along with the $12.75 million in cap savings.
Below is a breakdown of the Lions' 2025 dead cap money at this stage of the offseason. Ragnow's retirement has not been made official, and as a result his $4.8 million dead cap hit is not included in the current total.
Lions 2025 dead cap update
Carlton Davis -- $9,823,456
Cameron Sutton -- $6,540,000
Jalen Reeves-Maybin -- $2,750,000
Marcus Davenport -- $2,297,500
Lions total dead cap amount -- $21,789,645