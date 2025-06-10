Pros and Cons of Lions Signing LB Germaine Pratt
The Detroit Lions recently made an addition at the linebacker position, and could be in the mix for another player who has recently hit the free agency market.
With the Cincinnati Bengals stuck in a situation regarding the future of defensive end Trey Hendrickson, they were forced to release linebacker Germaine Pratt in what was deemed a cost-cutting move.
Pratt was set to enter the final year of his current contract and had not attended any of the team's offseason workouts as a result. When they drafted linebackers Demetrius Knight and Barrett Carter in this year's draft, there were questions about his future.
Now, Pratt hits the free agent pool after spending each of his six NFL seasons with the Bengals. He started 88 of his 96 career appearances, including all 17 games each of the last two seasons.
The last two seasons have both been plenty productive ones for Pratt, as he's surpassed 100 combined tackles in each campaign. In fact, in 2024 Pratt logged 143 combined tackles and 80 solos to go along with two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Currently, the Lions are dealing with a situation of their own at the linebacker position. Alex Anzalone did not participate in the offseason workouts and is reportedly seeking an extension as he enters the final year of a three-year contract.
The Lions have already signed one linebacker this offseason in Zach Cunningham, who at his peak was the NFL's leader in tackles but played in just seven games with four combined tackles last year.
Last season, the Lions were forced to cycle through linebackers due to a number of injuries. Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez all missed significant time with ailments, and as a result the team was forced to turn to a rotating cast that featured the likes of Kwon Alexander, Jamal Adams, Ezekiel Turner, Trevor Nowaske and Anthony Pittman.
Jack Campbell, who was a mainstay for the team last year, returns for his third season but did undergo a hip procedure during the offseason. He's expected to be able to go for training camp, and once again could plug in as the team's middle linebacker.
When the whole group is healthy, the position is one of the most steady on the team. However, with Anzalone's status for training camp potentially dependent on a new contract and Rodriguez not expected to be available until November, it could be wise for the team to add another talent at the position.
The case for signing Pratt would be to add another starting-caliber defender to the group to compete with the established players the Lions already have. However, whether or not they'd actually pursue him likely depends on the financial amount that would be required.
It would be beneficial for the Lions to add as much talent as possible at the position, but they've already invested in Barnes with a new three-year deal, and Anzalone may be in line for an extension as well. With Campbell expected to be in the middle of the group, the Lions have their three starters intact.
If Pratt is to become a Lion, it's because the team has concerns about the overall depth. Players like Turner and Nowaske were serviceable in their opportunities last year, but whether or not they can continue to perform at that level could ultimately decide whether adding another player like Pratt is a necessity.