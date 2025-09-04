Detroit Lions 2025 Season Pass-Rush Outlook
Last season, the Detroit Lions' pass-rush was dealt a heavy blow when Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg injury in the team's fifth game.
The injury was just one of many the Lions were dealing with on the defensive side of the ball last season, which in total hampered the team. Now, with the group mostly healthy, the Lions are hoping to have improved production last season.
Having a reliable and consistent pass-rush can help elevate a team's defense as a whole, particularly one that plays as much man coverage as the Lions have in recent years.
Here's a breakdown of some of the key cogs of Detroit's pass-rush, and analysis on the potential impact these players could have on the defense in 2025.
Aidan Hutchinson
Last season: Five games, 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble.
Hutchinson's presence will be a huge elevating factor. Prior to his injury last year, the Michigan product was on track for a historic season. He finished with 7.5 sacks in under five full games, which put him on pace to break the single-season sack record.
However, to scope just how elite Hutchinson was during that time frame, additional analysis is required. He finished with a 95.0 overall PFF pass-rush grade, which was the highest among any defensive ends, and had 45 pressures in just five games.
Hutchinson has the ability to be a game-wrecker for the Lions once again in 2025, and him doing so could make the Lions' defense a force.
Marcus Davenport
Last season: Two games, .5 sack, two tackles, four quarterback hits.
Davenport is one of the biggest wild cards on the Lions' roster, as health has been a factor in limiting his overall impact throughout his career. He has played in just six games over the last two seasons, including just two in his first year with the Lions last year.
When healthy, Davenport has impressed in training camp and looks to be an ideal counterpart for Hutchinson. He's a physical pass-rusher who can collapse the pocket in a hurry.
Davenport has yet to put together a full season since being drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft by the New Orleans Saints. If he can stay healthy for the majority of the season in Detroit, he could be a difference-maker for the defense.
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Last season: Nine games, three sacks, 11 tackles, four tackles for loss, five quarterback hits.
In a year where the Lions were forced to make a number of in-season additions, Muhammad wound up playing a big role in 2024. After not appearing in a game in 2023, the veteran wound up being a starter for the defense after being signed following Hutchinson's injury.
Muhammad played 254 snaps in nine regular season games last year, recording three sacks. He followed that up with a strong preseason after being limited early in camp, and now will likely be a rotational piece who could wind up having a valuable role in the event of an injury in 2025.
Tyrus Wheat
Last season: Eight games, .5 sacks, 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit.
The Lions claimed Wheat off of waivers following final cuts, and he will add depth at the defensive end position. It remains to be seen if the Lions utilize him as a true edge rusher or as a hybrid defensive tackle and end.
Wheat has 20 career appearances, but has yet to make a firm contribution. At this stage, he projects as a backup option for the Lions' defense but could see some action rotationally. There's some upside with the Mississippi State product.
Interior options
Alim McNeill
Last season: 14 games, 3.5 sacks, 25 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits.
McNeill won't be able to contribute right away, as he will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. This is due to a torn ACL he suffered in December, and he'll be sidelined at least for the first four games.
The defensive tackle will be expected to be a big part of the pass-rush upon his return, as he picked up some of the slack in Hutchinson's absence last year. He cashed in on his performance early in the year last year, earning a new four-year contract extension.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes said that the defender's recovery is ahead of schedule, and as a result he could return before initially expected. When he does, he'll be a big part of Detroit's interior pass-rush plans.
Tyleik Williams
Last season: 13 games, 2.5 sacks, 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss (at Ohio State).
Williams was the Lions' first-round pick this year in the draft, and with McNeill's injury will have an important role in the defense right away. However, his best and biggest trait will be his run defense, and the pass-rush element of his game could take some development.
It will be intriguing to see how the Lions utilize Williams in this aspect of the game. If he's able to find a groove early, he could bring some intensity from the interior and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. However, expectations for his pass-rush contributions are tempered as he acclimates to life in the NFL.
DJ Reader
Last season: 15 games, three sacks, 23 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits.
Entering his 10th NFL season, Reader has a reputation for being one of the best NFL pass-rushing nose tackles. He had a career-high three sacks last season, and is known for absorbing double teams to free other interior rushers.
Reader will likely be the anchor of the defensive line as the nose tackle, and as such will get plenty of attention. Even if he's not putting up big numbers from a sack or pass-rush perspective, he will be able to make a strong impact for the defense.
Roy Lopez
Last season: 16 games, one sack, 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits (with Arizona Cardinals).
Lopez comes to Detroit after a solid 2024 campaign with the Cardinals, as his performance against the Lions in Week 3 was one of the main reasons the Lions were drawn to him.
While Lopez isn't the biggest pass-rush threat, he could have an impact similar to what Reader has done for Detroit's defense. With his ability to handle and take on double teams, Detroit will benefit nicely from his presence.