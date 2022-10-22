The Detroit Lions return from their bye week to face the Dallas Cowboys on the road at AT&T Stadium.

After a 1-4 start to the season, Detroit will be seeking to quickly turnaround their fortunes, as supporters are teetering on giving up on the current rebuild, due to how the team has played the past few weeks.

Losses to the Seahawks and Patriots prior to the bye week has called into question how the coaching staff has been operating, since the team has not been executing at a very high level.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked if the preseason hype surrounding the team incorrectly elevated expectations.

"I get the question, but look, none of that is in my control, and I knew where we were at last year," said Campbell. "I know where we’re at right now, and I know where we’re going to be, and I know this, we should have more wins than we have right now. I do believe that. And so, man, everything's about finding a way to win this first one. We’ve got to get this Dallas game, and then we work from there.”

Detroit's Week 7 contest should see Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott return to action, after missing the past five weeks.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who has battled both ankle and shoulder injuries this season, is also expected to return.

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, October 23rd, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: AT&T Stadium

TV: CBS

TV announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day free trial