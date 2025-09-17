Detroit Lions Are 4.5-Point Underdogs Against Baltimore Ravens
The Detroit Lions are presently 4.5-point betting underdogs for their Week 3 Monday night showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, per DraftKings.
It’s a telling line for a team that just got back on track in emphatic fashion.
In Week 2, the Lions rebounded from their season-opening loss to the Packers by trouncing the Bears, 52-21.
The performance wasn’t just convincing; it was historic. For the first time in franchise history, Detroit posted 500-plus total net yards, five passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in the same game.
Lions signal-caller Jared Goff was ultra efficient, the offensive line dominated and John Morton’s play-calling reminded fans why the Lions entered 2025 with such lofty expectations.
However, if the Bears game was a statement win, the Ravens matchup is the ultimate litmus test.
Baltimore, which blew out the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 (41-17), has won at least 10 games each of the past three seasons, and has won back-to-back AFC North crowns. Plus, the organization is equipped under center with two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Jackson, an elite dual-threat passer, proved to be a thorn in Detroit's side the last time the Ravens and the Lions met (Week 7 of the 2023 season). In the aforementioned tilt, Jackson completed 21-of-27 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Plus, he contributed another 36 yards and an additional score with his legs.
The Lions have long struggled with mobile quarterbacks, and there's a strong chance this will once again be the case in Detroit's primetime matchup with Baltimore in Week 3.
Baltimore’s offense isn’t just about Jackson, either. In their backfield, the Ravens also boast All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.
The five-time Pro Bowler rushed for 1,921 yards and a league-high 16 touchdowns in his debut season with Baltimore, and he’s already piled up 192 yards and two scores through the first two weeks of 2025. That lofty total yards mark equates to an average of 6.6 yards per rushing attempt, which would be a career-high for Henry if the season ended today.
Add in the fact that this game will be played under the lights at M&T Bank Stadium – a place where Baltimore went 6-2 last season – and the oddsmakers’ skepticism about Detroit makes sense.
For the Lions, which have Super Bowl aspirations, Monday night will be about more than just competing.
It will be a chance to prove they can match execution with physicality against one of the league’s true powerhouses.