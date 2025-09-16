Lions Place TE on IR, Sign OL to Active Roster, Release Monty Rice
The Detroit Lions announced a flurry of roster moves, ahead of their Week 3 contest against the Baltimore Ravens.
Tight end Shane Zlystra departed the game against the Chicago Bears with an ankle injury and did not return. He has been been subsequently placed on the Reserve/Injured list. As a result, he will be out for at least the next four games.
He was a valuable asset due to his blocking prowess and made the team coming out of training camp.
The team also released linebacker Monty Rice from the practice squad and signed offensive lineman Trystan Colon to the active roster.
Rice did not do himself any favors in his Lions debut, as he was flagged for an untimely penalty that may have contributed to his run in Motown ending.
Earlier, the team made the decision to add wideout Malik Cunningham and tight end Ross Dwelley to the practice squad.
According to Falcons OnSI, "The 49ers originally signed Dwelley out of the University of San Diego after going undrafted in 2018. He had a productive career with the Toreros with 197 catches for 2,305 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career. His best season from a receptions standpoint came two years later when he hauled in 19 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown in 2020."
Dwelley appeared in 17 games last year for the Falcons and was utilized heavily in two-tight-end packages due to his blocking prowess. He played 105 snaps on offense and secured one reception for five yards.