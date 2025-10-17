Detroit Lions CB, DT Return to Practice Friday
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Cincinnati Bengals, was spotted at the portion of practice Friday that was open to the media.
The former first-round pick had a positive evaluation when he went for a second-opinion on his injured shoulder.
It is not expected that he will suit up against the Buccaneers, but his return to the playing field is imminent.
DJ Reader was also back at practice at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
Those listed as not practicing on the official injury report were safety Kerby Joseph, defensive back Avonte Maddox and running back Sione Vaki.
If Joseph misses the game against the Buccaneers, one option could be to play Rock Ya-Sin at safety, given his versatilty and what he demonstrated throughout training camp.
When defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked about moving Ya-Sin, he shot down that idea.
"Absolutely not. Rock is playing at a good level, in my opinion, outside at corner and we don’t want to mess with that," said Sheppard. "And then that’ll be disrespectful to the other guys that have been working their tails off on this roster. The Thomas Harper’s, Loren Strickland, the Erick Hallett (II)’s of the world. All these guys that people have probably never heard of, I tell these guys, ‘It’s time to introduce yourself to not only the Detroit community but the NFL community.’ It’s a tremendous opportunity for these guys. It’s a tremendous opportunity."
Detroit's first-year coordinator believes some players on the roster could become overnight stories, if they are able to take advantage of their opportunity.
"I mean this could be your one shot. Like you talk about it all the time, these overnight stories and overnight kind of celebrities, it’s not overnight," Sheppard said. "It’s just that was the night that they got introduced to the world. These guys have been working for this moment, they’ve been waiting on this moment. And again, I just try to remind these guys, ‘It’s not pressure but this could be your one moment that makes or breaks your NFL career, that changes the trajectory of your family. So go make the most of it. Have fun with it.’ And I mean I honestly can’t wait to watch.”
Detroit Lions' Week 7 Friday injury report
Safety Kerby Joseph -- Knee (NP)
DB Avonte Maddox -- Hamstring (NP)
RB Sione Vaki -- Groin (NP)
DT DJ Reader -- Back (LP)
LT Taylor Decker -- Shoulder (LP)
CB Terrion Arnold -- Shoulder (LP)
LB Zach Cunningham -- Hamstring (FP)
DT Alim McNeill -- Knee (FP)