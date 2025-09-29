Detroit Lions Could Have Impact Player Return to Practice Soon
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill is itching to make his return to the practice field.
Dan Campbell provided a handful of injury updates during his Monday afternoon media session that also recapped the team's 34-10 victory against the Cleveland Browns.
McNeill had his 2024 season cut short after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament against the Buffalo Bills.
“We’re close on Mac. There’s a good chance we may start Mac’s clock this week. That’s good. We’re just, we want to make sure we check all those boxes before we say that’s what we’re going to do for sure," said Campbell. "But it’s trending the right way. Mac’s -- he’s about ready to go. And I think he’s tired of training.”
Dealing with a long-term injury was certainly new for the former third-round pick.
By all accounts, the talented defensive lineman had a positive recovery and it was often being reported he was ahead of schedule in his recovery process.
"I had no clue what it was, but I knew it was something a little fishy about it, how it was feeling at the time," McNeill told reporters after getting injured. "As far as the season cut short, it was definitely tough, 100 percent tough. This is the first time I've ever had a season-ending injury and first time having surgery so it was all new stuff to me."
"It's tough. Not what anyone expected this year. We put in a lot of work and had goals set out for this year," McNeill said. "Things took a different turn, and we are here now. It happens. It's tough to swallow. We're just going to put in that much more work to get that more prepared. There's no blueprint to it.
"There's no hiding from it. You have to put in the work to get to the Super Bowl and that's what we're going to do."
McNeill's return would bolster a unit that is already among the lead leaders in sacks through the first four games of the 2025 season.
"It's just going to continue to grow for us," McNeill said. "We still have a fairly young squad and still have guys still coming into their form. I for sure see a great future for us."
Rookie not progressing as fast as team hoped
The news on rookie defensive lineman Miles Frazier was not as promising as the news delivered about McNeill.
Detroit's 2025 fifth-round pick is getting healthier, but it is not as clear to the coaching staff when he could actually return to action.
“He is progressing not as fast as we’d hoped. I can’t say that we won’t get him back at some point this year, but it’s not as clear, as say Christian Mahogany was last year," Campbell explained. "It was very clear at this point that, ‘Okay, he’s getting healthier. He’s starting to feel better.’ We’re not quite there, but he is improving.”