Takeaways from Lions' 34-10 Victory Against Browns
The Detroit Lions wanted to follow-up a signature victory with another solid performance against a Cleveland Browns team that had also earned a surprise victory last week.
After defeating the Baltimore Ravens last week, Detroit had to prepare for a Browns' defense that featured a game-wrecker at the defensive end position.
Dan Campbell and the coaching staff understand what Myles Garrett can accomplish on each and every snap of the football
"He's got it all, he's got it all. He's got length, he's got size, he's got explosiveness, he's got a good get-off, he can bend, he's got counter moves, he's got a bull (rush)," Campbell said during a pregame interview with Dan Miller. "He's got everything, he's got all the athletic traits you could possibly have. He's a handful. I like our tackles, I always do. I think we can match up, but we're gonna need to help on this guy a little bit."
After 60 minutes of action, the Browns' offense was not able to keep up with one of the top scoring units in the league. With the win, Detroit advanced their record to 3-1.
It was not all positive for the Lions, as the secondary was ravaged by injury all throughout the Week 4 home contest.
Next week, Dan Campbell's squad heads out on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 34-10 victory.
Browns take advantage of Lions' secondary early
After the Browns won the opening coin toss and deferred, Detroit's offense was forced to punt after recording one first down. Jared Goff found Jameson Williams for an early 13-yard gain.
Similar to what the Lions wanted to accomplish last week against the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns held the football on their opening possession for a little over seven minutes.
Veteran Joe Flacco connected with wideout Jerry Jeudy on a couple of occasions, including for an explosive gain of 33-yards.
Detroit's secondary incurred multiple penalties, including multiple flags tossed on Terrion Arnold that were declined.
Running back Quinshon Judkins capped off a 13-play, 88-yard drive with a one-yard scamper that gave the Browns an early 7-0 lead.
Detroit's defense has given up a touchdown on each opponent's opening drive of the game this year.
Perimeter blocking helps Gibbs find the end zone
All week, the coaching staff and members of the offense discussed the value of blocking and how it has aided the offense.
Detroit's wideouts and tight ends were credited by offensive coordinator John Morton as being the most productive blockers he has seen in his nearly three decades coaching.
Amon-Ra St. Brown assisted the offense move into Browns territory with a 25-yard reception from Goff. On the afternoon, Detroit's best offensive weapon recorded two touchdown receptions.
Penalties on the Browns gave Detroit the opportunity to move the football closer to the red zone and the offense capitalized.
Jahmyr Gibbs was able to scamper eight yards to tie the game at 7-7. More solid perimeter blocking from St. Brown and LaPorta, along with right tackle Penei Sewell clearing the way aided the speedy back find daylight to be able to reach the end zone.
Defense forces early takeaways
After the Browns' first drive ended in a score, the Lions' defense rebounded in a big way. Safety Kerby Joseph picked off Flacco late in the first quarter, as Flacco lofted the ball up with no receiver in sight. Joseph pulled the ball down for his second interception of the season.
Unfortunately, the talented safety left the game in the first half with a knee injury, but was able to return in the third quarter.
Later, after the Lions took a 10-7 lead, Flacco again gave the ball away as D.J. Reed recorded his first interception with the team. It was an impressive diving play, and he returned the ball all the way to Cleveland's 5-yard line to set up a touchdown.
Detroit's pass-rush also had some success getting to Flacco, as Aidan Hutchinson recorded a sack for the third-straight game.
Connection with Jameson Williams was way off
Goff attempted to connect with Jameson Williams on multiple occasions in the fist half.
Unfortunately, whether it was poor blocking from the offensive line, good coverage or the former first-round pick not being able to haul in the pass, there were multiple failed attempts to connect in the first 30 minutes of the Week 4 contest.
Williams finished the first half with one reception on four targets for 13 yards.
After forcing a Browns punt to start the second half, Goff again tried to connect with Williams deep.
Leading 20-7 early in the second half, Goff's deep pass attempt to the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout was intercepted by cornerback Denzel Ward and brought into Detroit territory after a 13-yard return.
Cleveland was able to capitalize on the turnover, trimming Detroit's lead to 20-10 on a Andre Szmyt 33-yard made field-goal.
He later had a drop to start the fourth quarter.
Kalif Raymond gives Lions insurmountable lead
Unfortunately, Detroit's secondary had a rough day on the injury front.
Reed was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter with a reported hamstring injury.
After forcing the Browns to punt shortly after Reed's exit, Kalif Raymond extended Detroit's lead to 27-10. The veteran returned a 39-yard Corey Bojorquez punt a total of 65 yards to the end zone to give the Lions a 17-point lead.
It was Raymon'd third punt return touchdown in a Lions uniform, which is tied for fourth-most in franchise history.