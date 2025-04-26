Detroit Lions Day 3 Draft Wishlist
The Detroit Lions ended Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft with two new players, trading up to select George offensive lineman Tate Ratledge at No. 57 overall and Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa at No. 70 overall. In doing so, the organization strengthened the interior of its offensive line, and found a new weapon for quarterback Jared Goff.
Going into Day 3 of the draft, Brad Holmes & Co. presently possess five total selections: No. 182 overall (sixth round), No. 196 overall (sixth round), No. 228 overall (seventh round), No. 230 overall (seventh round) and No. 244 overall (seventh round).
With that said, here are 10 players who would be worthwhile targets for Detroit Saturday.
EDGE
Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Sawyer is one of the best prospects available headed into Day 3, and the Lions could still use an EDGE defender after failing to draft one both Thursday and Friday night.
Checking in at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Sawyer recorded a career-best nine sacks and helped the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff national championship during his final collegiate season. He also produced 38 total hurries, 16 quarterback hits and a 90.6 Pro Football Focus overall grade. Plus, he earned an 89.2 pass-rushing grade and an 82.9 run-defense mark from PFF.
It is highly likely the Lions will have to trade back into the fourth round to nab the Ohio State EDGE.
Brady Swinson, LSU
If the Lions aren’t able to land Sawyer on Day 3, Swinson would be a nice fallback option.
Equipped with multiple solid intangibles (big hands, long arms and a 6-foot-4, 255-pound frame), the LSU product appears to have the makeup to develop into an impact pass-rusher at the next level.
Swinson compiled 58 total tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his final season in Baton Rouge. Additionally, he earned second-team All-SEC recognition and an 83.3 overall grade from PFF for his efforts.
Secondary
Safety Malachi Moore, Alabama
Moore, who played with Lions defensive backs Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch at Alabama, would be a more-than-worthwhile late-round pick.
The 6-foot, 201-pounder made quite the name for himself during his time with the Crimson Tide. In 64 games, he amassed 214 total tackles, including 15.5 for loss, 31 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Also, he was a first-team All-SEC selection in his final season in Tuscaloosa, receiving an 84.9 overall grade and an 89.4 coverage mark from PFF.
If Moore falls to the sixth round, the Lions would be wise to select the Alabama product.
Cornerback Jason Marshall, Florida
The 6-foot, 194-pound Marshall is an athletically-gifted defensive back who possesses the ability to find the ball and break up passes at a proficient rate.
Yet, he still needs some further seasoning before he can become a reliable performer at the NFL level.
In his final campaign with the Gators, he posted a PFF overall mark of 71.2, including a 72.1 coverage grade.
Safety Jaylen Reed, Penn State
Reed, a local product who attended Detroit King High School, is one of the best safeties remaining in this year’s draft.
In his final season with the Nittany Lions, he started all 16 games, and led the team with 98 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss. He also added 2.5 sacks, three interceptions (one returned for TD), three passes defensed and one forced fumble. Plus, he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.
Reed isn’t quite ready to be an NFL starter, but still could contribute valuable reps as a reserve during his rookie season.
I believe the Detroit native would be a quality depth piece for the Lions’ secondary.
Quarterback
Quinn Ewers, Texas
Jared Goff is firmly entrenched as the Lions’ franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. However, they don’t possess a proven commodity behind Goff on the depth chart (no offense to Hendon Hooker or Kyle Allen).
Detroit could do a lot worse than Ewers on Day 3, too. In his final two collegiate campaigns, the signal-caller led the Longhorns to back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinal round. Plus, he threw for 6,951 yards and 53 touchdowns in 2023 and 2024 combined.
If Detroit decides to go the quarterback route on the final day of the draft, Ewers would certainly be worth a look.
Linebacker
Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
Mondon is an athletic linebacker with proficient sideline-to-sideline speed and sufficient length and wrap-up ability as a tackler.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder tallied 57 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss, three sacks, and three passes defensed in 2024 for the Bulldogs.
Mondon is definitely not a finished product, but he still would be a solid Day 3 target for Detroit.
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Stutsman is a high-IQ, athletic defender who has a chance to grow into a proficient coverage linebacker at the next level.
Checking in at 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, he compiled 109 total tackles, including eight for loss, in his final season with the Sooners. Plus, he earned a 76.6 overall grade from PFF, including a 90.9 run-defense mark.
He's limited by a lack of playing strength and a bad habit of overpursuing ball-carriers. Yet, he’d still be a solid selection for the Lions on Day 3.
Barrett Carter, Clemson
Carter contains the necessary athleticism and versatility to be a three-down linebacker at the next level. He's proficient against the run, in coverage and as a pass-rusher, and amassed 254 total tackles (31.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, 24 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 52 total games with the Tigers.
The 6-foot, 231-pound Carter – limited by a lack of length and playing strength – does not profile as a MIKE linebacker at the next level. Yet, he still possesses the necessary intangibles to be a solid NFL defender. I think he'd be a worthwhile acquisition for the Lions on Day 3.
Tight end
Gunnar Helm, Texas
Helm, standing in at 6-foot-5, 241 pounds, is a sure-handed pass-catcher equipped with sneaky athleticism. He might not become a game-breaking tight end at the next level. However, he still has a chance to develop into an adequate NFL starter.
In 2024, Helm set a single-season Texas record for a tight end with 60 catches and 786 receiving yards. He also produced seven touchdowns.