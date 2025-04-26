Detroit Lions Day 3 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the final day of the 2025 NFL draft.
Through three selections, the team's most glaring unaddressed need remains the EDGE position. General manager Brad Holmes was adamant that the team will not reach to make a selection at that position, but there are still some intriguing options that remain on the board heding into Day 3.
Holmes made two trades to move up on the second day of the draft, which has led to the team not currently being on the clock. As a result, if Holmes does not make another move up the board, it could be a long wait until Detroit makes its next selection.
Here are two scenarios the Lions could follow on the draft's final day. The first is to simply stand pat and make their current selections, while the second sees them package picks to make a pair of moves up.
Staying put
Round 6, pick 182 — Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse
Diggs may not have the star upside that some have, but he projects as a very solid player due to his athletic traits and versatility. He plays very physical at the line of scrimmage, while also showcasing solid bend around the edge and some finesse when needed.
The defender ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the Combine and broad jumped 10'1", showcasing the caliber of athlete he is. Additionally, he could be a strong fit for the Lions due to the fact that he was voted a team captain twice during his time at Texas A&M before entering the portal prior to the 2024 season.
Round 6, pick 196 — Ben Yurosek, TE, Georgia
Yurosek had a strong career at Stanford prior to transferring to Georgia for his final season. With the Bulldogs, he wasn't as actively involved in the passing game but still managed to make an impact as a run-blocker.
Detroit appears to be lining up contenders for a competition at the depth spots behind Sam LaPorta, so adding a young tight end with this kind of upside could be very enticing. Yurosek appears to still have some potential that Detroit's coaching staff could tap into.
Round 7, pick 228 — Teddye Buchanan, LB, California
One of the top performers at the Combine, Buchanan took advantage of his opportunity to showcase his talent to scouts who may not have been familiar with his ability. Having started only one season at Cal, he's not a household name but has some intriguing qualities that point to professional success.
The Lions do have questions about the future of the linebacker room, as Jack Campbell is eligible for an extension while Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez are two of the players in the final year of team control. As a result, it would be beneficial for the team to add depth in that area.
Round 7, pick 230 — Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
Frazier is a long and lean cornerback at 6-foot-2. He can be a burner, with 4.36 speed in the 40 at the combine, which will allow him to stay in phase with the league's fastest receivers. While he was productive at the Group of Five level, he did struggle when his team took on Texas.
The defender had six interceptions last season and was very productive with the ball in the air. His tackling is reliable but not flashy. With his combination of size and speed, it may be worth overlooking some inconsistencies to take a chance and develop him.
Round 7, pick 244 — Lan Larison, RB, UC Davis
The Lions brought Larison in on a top-30 visit, indicating that there may be some interest in adding to the running back room. However, Larison has drawn comparisons to Taysom Hill and could be utilized a number of ways in Detroit's offense.
At UC Davis, he showcased elite elusiveness with the ball in his hands. He was a solid route-runner out of the backfield, and was a threat to score whenever he got the ball. He won't threaten to take carries from Jahmyr Gibbs or David Montgomery right away, but there's a lot of upside within this player.
Moving up
Round 4, pick 112 — David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas
Lions trade picks 182 and 230 to the New Orleans Saints for pick 112.
If the Lions make a package to move up significantly, it may wind up being early. With their next pick not currently coming until the sixth-round, they package two picks to go up and add one of the most productive defenders regardless of level in David Walker.
Last season, Walker recorded 23.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He's not as big as some of the other highly rated prospects, but he's athletic and can use his physicality to bull-rush pas offensive tackles.
Round 5, pick 150 — Chaz Chambliss, LB, Georgia
Lions trade pick 228 and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from Jacksonville) to Miami Dolphins in exchange for pick 150 and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
Chambliss was one of the earlier reported players to have set up a top-30 visit with the Lions. While he doesn't have the flashy production that his first-round pick teammates had, there is an absolute level of consistency that is obvious when evaluating him on tape.
Chambliss led the team with 6.5 sacks. While he doesn't have the athletic traits or necessarily the tantilizing potential that his teammates have, he does have the potential to grow into a very steady player. He'll also help on special teams, which would benefit the Lions right away.
Round 7, pick 244 — Caden Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss
Rounding out the draft haul is a Michigan native who was a prolific receiving threat at times in Ole Miss' explosive offense. Prieskorn transferred from Memphis to Ole Miss prior to the 2023 season, catching 57 passes over two years and becoming a security blanket for Jaxson Dart.
The Lake Orion native would bring competition in the same vein as the aforementioned Yurosek, with his 6-foot-5 frame being an enticing factor. Prieskorn doesn't have star upside, but he could become a reliable secondary option at the position.