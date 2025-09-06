Detroit Lions Elevate LB, Sign RB to Active Roster, Place OL on IR
The Detroit Lions have elevated one player from the practice squad to the roster for their Week 1 contest against the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit's coaching staff made the decision to elevate linebacker Anthony Pittman.
Running back Jacob Saylors was signed to the active roster.
Due to his ankle injury, offensive lineman Jamarco Jones was placed on the reserved/injured list.
He must now miss the first four games of the season.
Throughout the first week of practice, running back Sione Vaki was still battling a hamstring injury and linebacker Trevor Nowaske is dealing with an elbow injury.
Saylors had a solid training camp and impressed the coaching staff with his hard running style and his ability to find open creases.
Expectations for Lions' offense Week 1
Offensive coordinator John Morton understands it may take a little time for the offense to completely jel, but is confident based on how much the team learned from facing the defense on a daily basis.
"We’re going to continue to do what they’ve been doing," said Morton. "So, coming off the ball and running it all starts up front, that’s what we’re going to do. And then we’ll take advantage of however they’re going to play us. And I don’t feel it’s like that, but it’s -- being a new coordinator, being new here, that getting to know each other and how things work, I think we’ve had so many reps.
" Dan (Campbell) has done an unbelievable job in training camp getting us ready to play this game. And we’ve had a ton of reps going against our defense, which is a little bit different than this defense. So, I feel very confident where we’re at.”
Kelvin Sheppard preparing for chess-match against Packers Matt LaFleur
Detroit's new defensive coordinator is not trying to caught up in a play-calling battle against an established NFL coach.
For the former NFL linebacker, it's about not deviating from the game plan, no matter what is occuring in the game.
“Just not getting caught up in it’s me versus LaFleur. It’s us versus the Packers and making sure we go in, we understand the plan, and we don’t deviate from it no matter how the game goes," said Sheppard. "That’s what me and Dan (Campbell) talked through last night. We can start out shutting them out two, three, three-and-outs in a row. Or, they can come out and score in the first play of the game.
"That can’t change or alter the plan we’ve set in place, the plan I’ve told the players that we have. And it can’t dictate our emotions of the game," Sheppard added. "We have to stay very even-keeled throughout this whole process, never too high, never too low. And I do have the upmost respect for Coach LaFleur."
Sheppard praised the Packers' offense and indicated the team has to be reader to counter what the NFC North rival is trying to accomplish.
"Obviously, I haven’t been a coordinator, but I’ve been watching across the sidelines now for a few years," said Sheppard. "And he’s always had a top offense. Points, rushing, passing, it’s a high-prolific offense. It’s a system that’s generated from that whole (Rams head coach Sean) McVay, (Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell) K.O. up in Minnesota, it’s all similar.
"And all these guys are very, very, very high thinkers, they adjust on the run, and I have to be ready to counter everything he’s ready to throw at us.”