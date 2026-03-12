Detroit Lions Will Re-Sign Tom Kennedy, Trevor Nowaske

The Detroit Lions will re-sign two restricted free agents, after both were not tendered RFA contracts by the start of the new league year.

Wide receiver Tom Kennedy and linebacker Trevor Nowaske will continue their career in Motown, according to those with knowledge of the situation.

Back in 2022, it pained Lions head man to cut Kennedy, which was featured on HBO's Hard Knocks.

"There ain't nothing else you could do. You did everything you could possibly f***ing do. You put it on tape and it's all out there," said Campbell. "And we've gotta go another way. I hate it because you earned it. You f***ing earned it and it falls into, well, what about body type? What about a true outside receiver? What about special teams? It's a move we felt like we had to make, man."

Despite multiple setbacks, Kennedy has continued to prove why he has remained a staple on the roster, even it has mostly been on the practice squad.

"If you watch the way he plays, he does not hesitate for one one-millionth of a second. He’s so definitive. Like, the second he runs that kickoff back, the second he gets the ball, he just goes. It's like he’s shot out of a f***ing cannon, and he is cold as ice," said close friend Stu Feiner, via Audacy.com. "There is no emotion. It’s professionalism, gotta do what you gotta do, your body’s on the line. He knows what the situation needs, and he executes."

Kelvin Sheppard looks to make changes in how he communicates messages

Speaking with a small group of reporters at the combine, second-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expressed he was planning to make minor adjustments in his coaching style.

The former NFL linebacker has been known to deliver messages in a very firm, but fair manner.

“Everybody knows how passionate I am, the fire I hold. Just the ability to control my emotions and stay even-keeled, understanding not just the players, but the coaches are looking at me non-stop, understanding how big my voice actually is now," said Sheppard. "I’m big at holding people accountable, but there’s a right and wrong way to do that. Just making sure it’s demanding, not demeaning. Making sure guys understand before the yelling that there’s understanding.”

