Lions Marcus Davenport on Injury Critics: 'Of Course I Care'
Detroit Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport has certainly heard the many vocal critics who have expressed online that they do not trust he can remain healthy.
Also, the team has avoided signing or trading for other high-priced, big-name defensive ends, in large part due to the trust the front office and coaching staff has in the former first-round NFL draft pick.
Speaking with MLIVE after practice on Friday, Davenport revealed that he is impacted and his family is impacted by the criticisms he has faced.
“Shoot, of course I care. Man, look, I got a heart. My family reads stuff," said Davenport. "And then there’s the other aspect: (expletive) em’. Honestly, I don’t want to say I get mad, but most people that talk (expletive), I will not trade places with.”
Last year, Davenport missed a large portion of the season after he injured his elbow against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
Despite his injury being a fluke play, supporters still do not believe the team has enough depth behind Aidan Hutchinson.
With the former Michigan Wolverines defender poised to have another solid season, many believe the team only needs one more proven pass-rusher, to be able to get over the hump when the playoffs start.
"I think he's a really good player. And I think sometimes the injuries get to give them a knock on him. But it's football. It's a collision sport. People run into each other, they get hurt," said defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers. "So, it's just part of it. So the thing with him, he wants to take all the reps. He never wants to come off the field. He's just a really true, hard-nosed football player."
The coaching staff has praised Davenport for excelling in many defensive packages the team worked on all throughout training camp.
"There’s nothing more that he needs to show me," Dan Campbell said earlier this week. "I know he can do it all. He’s doing everything he can to take care of his body, and he went through a rigorous offseason to try to help all of that, which is a credit to him to put in the work. He’s in a good place right now. Him opposite of (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch, it’s pretty good right now. So, I think if he continues on the trajectory he’s at right now and take it one day at a time. I’m glad we got him.”