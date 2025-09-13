Detroit Lions Elevate Linebacker From Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions officially announced one practice squad elevation, ahead of their Week 2 home contest against the Chicago Bears.
On Saturday afternoon, the team elevated linebacker Monty Rice, who will be available, if needed, to play against the Lions division rival in the home-opener.
Linebacker Trevor Nowaske was already officially ruled out, while running back Sione Vaki was given an injury designation of doubtful.
Not elevating another offensive lineman is a good sign Taylor Decker is still on course to play, in a game that Lions must win, in order to avoid going 0-2.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard discussed the talent that is featured on the Bears' offense and what challenges they can present.
“Highly talented offense. Highly talented, all over the place. My guy (D’Andre) Swift, that’s my guy, make no mistakes about it. For 60 minutes Sunday he won’t be, but that is my guy," said Sheppard. "I have the utmost respect for these players -- DJ Moore, (WR Rome) Odunze, (Bears TE) Cole Kmet.
"I mean, these are real guys in this League, across the board. He’s implemented things on the O-line to help them and that showed up," Sheppard added. "So, we know the task at hand, we’re going to have a tight-wound plan and we’re going to play Detroit-brand 2025 defensive football, guys.”
Giovanni Manu discusses readiness, improving communication
If Tayor Decker, who was ruled questionable on the injury designation report released on Friday, is not able to suit up or is limited, it is expected Giovanni Manu would get the opportunity next to play on the offensive line.
Speaking with reporters on Friday,
“I’m totally ready. I mean Taylor Decker, hell of a player," said Manu, via the team's social media channel. "He’s a mentor to me. But, I’ve told myself, I’ve told people this, too. If I ever hear my No. 59 called, best believe that I’ll grab every moment of it and I’ll give it my all. And, yeah, that’s it. Seize the opportunity. Right?"
Communication was among the primary themes this week, especially after the offense struggles with miscommunication that hindered productivity in a disappointing loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field.
The second-year lineman shared what the expectations are now that issues have been addressed and worked on repeatedly, through extra reps at practice.
“Just talking, right? Starts from the center, and then, you know, echoes down from the guards to the tackles. And then, if you have a tight end next to you, I gotta echo it down to him," said Manu. "Just communicating more and more. I mean, we got a few young guys in there, Christian (Mahogany) and Tate (Ratledge). Hell of a first game to have in Lambeau with a crowd like that. Obviously, it’s hard to communicate with a loud crowd, but I think we’ll do better this time, being at home. I’m not too worried about it. We’ll be all right.”