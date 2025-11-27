The Detroit Lions have a lot on the line in the 2025 Thanksgiving matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Both teams are jockeying for position within the NFC North, as both are currently trailing the Chicago Bears for first-place. As a result, the winner of Thursday's game will have an inside track to getting back into the mix.

One major area where the Packers controlled the first meeting between these two teams was with their pass-rush. Though Goff was fairly efficient against the Packers, completing 31-of-39 attempts, he averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt in the 27-13 loss.

Because the Packers like to bring pressure, the Lions could lean on their screen game and checkdowns out of the backfield. This would be an ideal opportunity for Jahmyr Gibbs to get involved in the game as a receiver in addition to his rushing contributions.

In the first meeting between these two teams, Gibbs had 10 catches. He has also been more impactful as a receiver recently, with 16 catches over the last two games including 11 last week.

Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis believes the Lions will rely on Gibbs out of the backfield. Currently, the over/under for his receptions in Thursday's game is set at 5.5 (+107) via DraftKings Sportsbook.

"We’ve seen enough to know that the Detroit Lions’ offensive line struggles with talented defensive fronts," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "It happened in a major way against the Green Bay Packers in the season opener. In that game, Jared Goff was uncomfortable and rattled, forcing him to make quick check-down throws to Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs finished with 10 catches in the opener. Similarly, Goff looked uncomfortable against the Eagles and the Giants. It led to 16 receptions for Gibbs over the two games. On a short week, and with the O-line banged up as it is, I expect Goff to feel uncomfortable in this game and look to get the ball out quickly to Gibbs. I think 5+ receptions is a safe bet for the dynamic back."

The Lions' offensive line has sputtered at times and is banged up entering Thursday's game. Center Graham Glasgow is out, while three other projected starters were listed as questionable. As a result, the screen game could be a way for Detroit to get Gibbs involved and keep the offense on schedule.

Gaming odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

