How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Lions vs. Bears
The Detroit Lions are expecting the home crowd at Ford Field to be frenzied, especially with the return of former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Detroit's coaching staff is seeking to observe far less missed assignments and self-inflicted errors from an experienced roster.
Quarterback Jared Goff is tasked again with leading an offense that is going through some early growing pains under new coordinator John Morton.
The rushing attack with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery must work better in-tandem with the offensive line, who also got off to a slow start.
Goff was asked what his early impression was of Dennis Allen's defense.
“I think they’ve got a good team. I think they’re very well coached and I think always have been, to be honest, on defense. I think bringing in a guy like (Bears Defensive Coordinator) Dennis Allen to coach their defense is a strong coach. He’s a good leader and has done it for a long time. They’re sound and they know where they’re supposed to be," said Goff. They’ve got really good, smart players, they’ve got good veteran players at this point.
"Those guys have grown up. And yeah, if they get some of those guys back, they’re even more dangerous. But we’ve got our hands full regardless of who plays, and we have to play better than we did last week.”
Johnson's squad is hoping the issues with pre-snap penalties do not derail the Bears' offense the way it did against the Minnesota Vikings, in their season-opening loss at home.
"I guess silent cadence, right? Maybe that'll help here this week," Johnson explained to reporters. "We can go on that and we're going to need to do that and we're going to need to be really good at that because this is going to be a loud environment that we're going to. It's going to be a playoff-like atmosphere.
"Ford Field has been something else over the last couple of years, so we're going to have to be at our best. Certainly, we haven't been good enough over the course of camp. We haven't been good Week 1, and so this is going to be a huge point of emphasis for us going forward."
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
Date: Sunday, September 14th, 2025
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: Fox, NFL+
TV announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang