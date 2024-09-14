Detroit Lions Elevate Tim Patrick, Tom Kennedy
The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
For Sunday's game, the Lions elected to elevate wideouts Tom Kennedy and Tim Patrick from the practice squad.
Detroit was shorthanded at the wide receiver position, with Isaiah Williams ruled out and only three others on the active roster. With Marcus Davenport listed as doubtful, the defensive line could also be lacking some pop.
The Lions will be looking to establish their traditionally dominant run game against the Buccaneers. However, Tampa Bay's defense led by defensive tackle Vita Vea did a good job stifling the Lions' efforts in their two meetings last season.
8 Lions Players to Watch Against Buccaneers
In the first meeting, Jahmyr Gibbs was inactive and David Montgomery was injured in the first quarter. While the Lions won both meetings last year, coach Dan Campbell admitted that they are hoping to get the run game going this time around.
“Yeah, I think in that moment we just felt like that was the right thing to do," Campbell said. "Every time you go into those you study where they’re at, what they do well, what we’re doing well, where we’re at at that point of the year and it just felt like that was the right thing to do in those moments. Now, last time we played them, we came out of the game with 15 runs and yeah, we won, but that’s not near enough. We’ve got to find a way to establish the run this game, we have to. So, we’ve got to lean on the run game.”
The Lions and Buccaneers will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday in a rematch of last year's Divisional Round playoff meeting, which the Lions won 31-23.