8 Lions Players to Watch Against Buccaneers
The Detroit Lions are looking to move to 2-0 on the young 2024 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town.
Tampa Bay also emerged victorious in its first game of the year, defeating the Washington Commanders soundly in their season opener. It will be the second consecutive playoff rematch for the Lions, who dispatched of the Los Angeles Rams last week.
Here are eight players to watch when the Lions take on the Buccaneers Sunday at Ford Field.
DT DJ Reader
Sunday will mark Reader's debut with the Lions. The veteran missed Week 1 while making his final acclimations after recovering from a torn quad suffered late last season. Now, the Lions are expecting Reader to contribute moving forward.
Reader brings an ability to draw multiple blockers, which will free up others along the defensive line. Alim McNeill, Aidan Hutchinson and a host of other players stand to benefit from his presence if he plays up to his standard.
QB Jared Goff
Goff was the Lions' lowest PFF-graded player on offense Sunday, earning a 43.2 grade. While the numbers weren't poor, as he finished 18-for-28 for 217 yards, he had a critical interception and was saved by a drop and an Amon-Ra St. Brown deflection on two other occasions.
For the Lions' offense to have consistent success, Goff needs to be humming at a high level. A depleted Buccaneers secondary missing a starting corner and an All-Pro safety offers a vulnerable target, and the veteran could certainly get back into a rhythm and take advantage as a result.
DE Josh Paschal
With Marcus Davenport listed as doubtful, the Lions will need players to step up in the event of his potential absence. Paschal figures to be next man up and should get a chance to work some as a pass-rusher in addition to his typical run-stopping focus.
Paschal has yet to be a significant contributor in the pass-rush in his first two seasons, with just three career sacks. However, there is an avenue for him to have more of an impact in this area. Sunday presents a possible opportunity, and he should have a chance to make plays opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown's quiet Week 1 made headlines, so there will be eyes on his bounce-back opportunity on Sunday. After three catches for 13 yards in the opener, the USC product downplayed the subtle performance with emphasis on the team's win.
However, he has a clear motivation and need for consistent improvement. As a result, it would be less than surprising to see him come back in a big way on Sunday. With Tampa Bay missing multiple key pieces in the secondary, there is an avenue for him to have a big day at Ford Field.
LB Derrick Barnes
Barnes has won over the coaching staff in the last two seasons with his versatility. After playing more as an edge rusher in college, he has developed into a solid stack linebacker whom the Lions can use at the notoriously versatile SAM position.
This will give him chances to rush off the edge while also serving as a stopper in the run game. Barnes has proven capable of fufilling these duties, and as a result has become a big part of Aaron Glenn's defense.
RB David Montgomery
The overtime drive against the Rams belonged to Montgomery. His physicality was on full display, with multiple high-effort runs leading to his eventual game-winning score. Now, the Lions will hope to utilize the tandem of he and Jahmyr Gibbs to overpower the Buccaneers.
Montgomery finished Week 1 with 91 rushing yards, leading the ground attack. In the two meetings with the Buccaneers last season, Detroit struggled to efficiently and consistently move the ball on the ground. Ben Johnson and company are hoping for better results on Sunday, and Montgomery will have a big role in that effort.
S Brian Branch
Branch had an uncharacteristically difficult time tackling against the Rams, as PFF tabbed him with a pair of missed tackles. The second-year defender was playing his first game as a full-time safety and part of his difficulties could be attributed to
The Alabama product also narrowly missed a pair of interceptions. He was around the football for the entire evening and is expected to do much of the same for the Lions against Tampa Bay. He's quickly established himself as a high-impact player, and Detroit would benefit even more from him finding a way to generate takeaways.
CB Carlton Davis
Davis will take on his former team for the first time since being traded in the offseason. He has been a big addition for the Lions' secondary, and will benefit from familiarity in Week 2 while taking on the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Tampa Bay has the ability to move the ball downfield with its talented receiving corps, so Davis will need to be a driving force in limiting the Buccaneers offense. He reportedly gave an excellent personnel introduction on his former teammates, so the Lions are hoping this translates into a strong performance on Sunday.