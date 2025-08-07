Detroit Lions Second-Round Pick Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Detroit Lions will be without cornerback Ennis Rakestraw for the duration of the 2025 season.
Rakestraw underwent shoulder surgery Thursday, and the team officially placed him on reserve/injured which will end his season. Because the team placed him on injured reserve prior to the start of training camp, he will be out for the year.
This injury is the latest in a string of unfortunate developments for Rakestraw, who was limited to eight games due to multiple injuries in his rookie season.
He posted a pair of messages to social media Thursday, first a photo of him appearing to be in the hospital preparing for surgery. In the afternoon, he wrote a heartfelt message on Tik Tok.
"I'll be back soon. Been a rough two years. But I'll never (question) God," Rakestraw wrote on social media Thursday. "Just want to play the game I love dearly. And show my people who I am and the kids who grew up like me it's possible. So I'll win in the end just been a blurry road I've been on. I know it's a clear road ahead just have to keep pushing."
Rakestraw has dealt with injuries dating back to his time in college. In his final season at Missouri, he underwent core muscle surgery.
He contributed mostly on special teams in his eight appearances last year, as he missed significant time with a hamstring injury.
He told reporters following the season that he was in line to start at the nickel cornerback position, but he suffered a hamstring injury in pregame warmups that would eventually result in an injured reserve stint.
This year, Rakestraw suffered a chest contusion on the first day of training camp practices. After recovering, he returned to practice and started at cornerback in the team's Hall of Fame Game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
However, he suffered a shoulder injury and left practice early on Sunday, and coach Dan Campbell told reporters that he anticipated Rakestraw would be out a while on Monday.
Detroit has been forced to add multiple cornerbacks to their roster amidst injuries at the position, signing Luq Barcoo and D.J. Miller to add depth.
Terrion Arnold has missed some time in camp with a hamstring injury, but Campbell has stated that it's a low-grade injury and he is expected back soon.
In a corresponding move for placing Rakestraw on injured reserve, the Lions signed 2024 undrafted free agent and former San Antonio Brahmas tight end Steven Stilianos.