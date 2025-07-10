Detroit Lions Found 'Shark Hunter' to Replace Frank Ragnow
Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Tate Ratledge opened several eyebrows with his recent posts that were shared on social media.
Nearing the start of training camp, Detroit's second-round pick posted photos from a recent fishing trip down in Florida.
Many supporters were fond of former NFL center Frank Ragnow due to his rugged play on the field and for his outdoorsman lifestyle.
Ragnow regularly shared photos from fishing trips with teammates and started a popular social media channel that highlighted a variety of outdoor activities.
There was a mixed reaction to the former Georgia Bulldogs lineman posting a shark picture publicly.
A commenter shared, "I'm a big Tate Ratledge fan, but this is NOT cool. I swim w/ (sharks) all the time. They’re not the monsters people think. It’s sad to see people catching them for sport. I’d much rather see a video of him rescuing a shark that was stranded on a beach by dragging it back into the water."
Another posted, "Okay killing sharks isn’t cool lol. Killing DEs on their way to the quarterback is totally fine though!"
Others shared there admiration and anointed Ratledge the team's next starting center.
"We literally drafted Frank Ragnow 2.0!," posted one fan emphatically.
After making the decision to abruptly retire, Ratledge is in line to become the team's next center. He will be in a competition with veteran Graham Glasgow to be at the top of the depth chart when the 2025 regular season begins.
There is a likely chance Ratledge ends up playing at right guard to start his NFL career, as he excelled at guard throughout his collegiate career.