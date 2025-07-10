Lions' Key Offensive Weapons Participate in Offseason Workouts
There’s no denying the fact that Jared Goff has established a solid rapport with his wide receivers group in Detroit.
And the Lions franchise passer is equipped with a starting trio of receivers – Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick – that ranks among the league's best.
For starters, Goff and St. Brown are one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the entire NFL. St. Brown, a first-team All-Pro selection each of the past two seasons, recorded at least 115 catches, 1,263 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in both 2023 and 2024. Additionally, the USC product caught a career-best 81.6 percent of his targets last season.
Meanwhile, Williams posted his very first 1,000-yard receiving campaign, and Patrick emerged as a reliable No. 3 receiver and contributed 394 yards and three touchdowns in his debut season with the Lions. Earlier this offseason, Patrick was rewarded for his efforts with a one-year contract.
Recently, Goff and the aforementioned pass-catchers were spotted working out at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. In a series of photos posted on Instagram by photographer Sergio Vasquez (@shotsbygoonie), St. Brown, Williams and Patrick were seen running routes and catching passes from the veteran Detroit signal-caller.
I'm of the belief that a quarterback and his receivers can never have enough chemistry, and this appears to be the mindset of Goff, too.
The Lions are in good hands with the California native under center entering a Super Bowl-or-bust campaign in 2025.