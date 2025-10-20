1 Player at Every Offensive Position Detroit Lions Could Trade For
The Detroit Lions' offense is humming under new offensive coordinator John Morton. However, in both of their losses to Green Bay and Kansas City, the Lions fell short of their offensive goals, which led to double-digit losses.
Whether it be red zone woes or an inability to sustain a drive, the offense could benefit from an extra spark.
The question becomes, who could provide that spark at the deadline to bolster what could end up being one of the top scoring units in the entire league.
Here is one candidate from each position on offense.
Quarterback
Russell Wilson, New York Giants
Kyle Allen won the job over Hendon Hooker before the season, and it is unlikely that the Lions make a move for a quarterback. However, if they do, why not the one on the market with a Super Bowl ring?
Wilson is not the same quarterback that won the Super Bowl, but is a clear option over the other options on the market. Kirk Cousins has a contract that no team wants to touch, Anthony Richardson is another raw prospect that could be another Hendon Hooker with Detroit, and Jameis Winston’s turnover concerns do not make him a good option as a backup game manager.
With Jaxson Dart as the quarterback of the future for New York, a trade for the veteran with an expiring contract could work for Detroit.
Running Back
Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
According to the league's website, "Although Tennessee would surely miss Pollard's steady presence, dealing the veteran -- who's on pace for a career-best rushing total and whose contract includes zero guaranteed money in 2026 -- might make sense long-term. The Titans would likely want to hold off on making a move at least until Tyjae Spears returns to the lineup. Spears, who began the season on IR due to a preseason ankle injury, is capable of shouldering a large load beyond his typical third-down duties."
Tight End
Jeremy Ruckert, New York Jets
Tight end is another position the Lions are unlikely to deal for. With Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright each on pace for some of the best seasons of their careers, there is no rush for a trade to acquire a tight end.
However, if the Lions can find the right price with Aaron Glenn and New York, Ruckert might be the exception. Ruckert is in the last year of his rookie deal, so there is no outstanding contract that would prevent Detroit from acquiring a rental to gear up.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks, New Orleans Saints
Cooks is a player that is well-traveled throughout the league. While he did not directly overlap with Dan Campbell’s tenure in New Orleans, with the coach being hired in January and Cooks being traded in March, Cooks still offers familiarity. On the lines of familiarity, this would reunite Cooks with Jared Goff, with Cooks being a member of the Rams in 2018 and 2019.
Cooks’ contract has less than $2 million guaranteed for 2026, putting the receiver as a clear option to be traded with New Orleans’ struggles. Cooks has had a decline in statistics in recent years, but offers a good option in case Kalif Raymond or Isaac TeSlaa have injuries or a dip in production. He is two seasons removed from an eight touchdown campaign, and can recapture that magic with Goff slinging the ball to him again.
Interior Offensive Line
Dillon Radunz, New Orleans Saints
With the Lions working two younger players in at their guard slots, and a hope for Miles Frazier to be returning to practice in the next month or two, this is another spot Detroit could sit still on.
However, Radunz offers a good option. He has two spot starts with New Orleans this year, is on a one-year deal, and has over 30 starts in his career at tackle and guard. The former second-round pick is a great option to come in if an injury happens, but would not hamper the development of Tate Ratledge or Christian Mahogany.
Offensive Tackle
Chukwuma Okorafor, New York Jets
The Lions have two star tackles in Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. However, Decker is struggling with a nagging shoulder injury. His backup, Giovanni Manu, just hit the injured reserve with a knee injury. If Decker’s injury worsens, Dan Skipper is the third starting left tackle for Detroit. Skipper has already been called on for his first start of the season against Kansas City.
Okorafor offers a solid insurance option for Detroit. He currently serves as the Jets’ swing tackle, and is on a one-year deal. The Western Michigan product could be acquired in a homecoming deal to give the Lions a solid option at either tackle position.
While his PFF grades as a starter were middle of the pack in 2022, his last year as a full-time starter, Okorafor offers a vast improvement over free agent and practice squad options.