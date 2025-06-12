Detroit Lions Jerseys Still Flying Off Shelves
The Detroit Lions' roster is one that carries plenty of popularity nationally.
With the team's success in primetime opportunities as well as their journey from the bottom of the NFC North to the top captivating NFL fans, the Lions have become one of the most popular teams in the entire league.
In fact, they are among the three teams that will play on both Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, joining the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.
The Lions also have some of the NFL's most popular individual players. This was reflected in a recent ranking the NFLPA released of the top-50 players in sales of officially licensed merchandise spanning from March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025.
The NFLPA website reads, "The NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more."
Detroit was the only team to be listed with three players in the top-20, and had five players total in the top-50.
The Lions were represented in the top-10 by Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who ranked seventh and eighth, respectively. Meanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs ranked 20th, Jared Goff was 22nd and Sam LaPorta was 47th.
While this is quite impressive, the Lions' overall rankings have slightly dipped from last year. Hutchinson dropped from third to seventh, and St. Brown fell from fourth to eighth.
Leading the league overall was Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, followed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.