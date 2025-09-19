All Lions

'Man, Is This Real?': Detroit Lions OC Watched Bears Film Twice

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator liked re-watching the game against the Bears.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions OC John Morton talks with the media before practice at team's Allen Park Performance Center
Detroit Lions OC John Morton talks with the media before practice at team's Allen Park Performance Center / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions' offense was so effective in executing against the Chicago Bears, new offensive coordinator John Morton actually watched the film twice.

Morton was impressed with all phases of the offense. Detroit was able to record explosive plays, blocked well and ran the football exceptionally.

"Pretty fun. You know, I watched the tape twice. I mean, it was impressive. Just all phases, man," Morton said. "The line coming off the surge. The guys running routes, Jared (Goff) throwing the ball. I mean, he's been over 80% (completion percentage) the last two weeks. You don't see that. You know, it was fun. But, it's all about the players. It's not about me. It's just my job is to put them in the right position, man. And everything was clicking."

When asked if he normally watched film of a game twice, Morton replied, "No, I don't watch it twice. I haven't been around that. I mean, it's been a while and I've been on some great offenses with Drew Brees and stuff. I haven't seen that in a while, so it was cool."

After a disappointing performance against the Packers, the offense wanted to greatly reduce the amount of miscommunication, block better in the running game and score effectively in the red zone.

Detroit's new offensive coordinator noted the team was able to accomplish all of their goals against a division rival.

"I watched it twice, just because it was like, 'Man, is this real?' So, it was fun," Morton said. "It was fun watching these guys, and that's what I said. All the goals that we said before the game that we wanted to do, it happened. And that's the cool thing."

Goff addressed how he felt the passing game was going to start the 2025 regular season and how important it will be in the upcoming game against the Ravens on the road.

"It felt good to get on a good page there, certainly in that game, and felt like we were completing a lot of balls and getting down the field and lot of explosives and the whole thing," said Goff. "And it really starts up front. I know we said that already, but if those guys pass protect like that, it’s going to be tough to stop us. And they did a hell of a job. They really did, and I found open guys and it worked. And yeah, this Monday night, we would like to throw it again like that if we can.”

